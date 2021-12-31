Every Jaw-Dropping Moment We Still Can't Believe Happened in 2021

WTF: When the f--k did that happen?!
Well, we did it. We may be limping across the threshold into 2022, but we made it through the year. It was a marathon, not a sprint, which may be why it's hard to remember just when all of the celebrity news that went down over the last 12 months. Sad breakups, unexpected hookups, lavish weddings and...oh, yeah...questionable bathing habits.
That's right, remember when everyone was obsessed with stars' hygiene routines? Or when an Olsen twin was spotted in the woods with a machete? And we almost forgot about Chris Evans and Lizzo getting textual while Cardi B fangirled over You star Penn Badgley. Those were just a few of the most surprising celeb moments of the year you may have forgotten about.
So, before we officially welcome the new year, let's reminisce about all of the wildest stories of 2021: