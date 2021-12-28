Terry Bradshaw Calls Stepdaughter Lacey's Surrogacy Offer a "Beautiful Thing"

Watch : Lacey Reveals She Tried to Be Her Sister's Surrogate

Babies are certainly on the brain for the Bradshaw family.

During a sneak peek at E!'s The Bradshaw Bunch, airing tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 29, Lacey opens up about trying to be a surrogate for her sister-in-law.

"Noah's sister was having some fertility issues and so I agreed to be her surrogate and carry her baby," Lacey reveals. "But nature had other plans."

The embryo transfer didn't take, and Lacey reflects on the process four months later. "We always knew there was a possibility that it wouldn't work," she explains, "but I wanted to do this for them."

Lacey's husband Noah adds, "Even though it didn't work out, it was still incredibly, incredibly kind."

The Bradshaw sisters have all shared their own reproductive experiences, as fans watched Rachel freeze her eggs earlier this season, and Erin announced her pregnancy.

Now, girl dad Terry Bradshaw is commending stepdaughter Lacey for her altruism, calling her offer to be a surrogate "one of the most beautiful things anyone could do."