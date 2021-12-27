42 Stars Share Their Favorite Activewear: Kendall Jenner, Chrishell Stause, Lizzo, Candace Cameron & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A cute workout look can be just the motivation you need to hit the gym. Look good, feel good, do good, right? If you're looking for fashionable, high-performance activewear, there are just so many options to choose from these days. Instead of spending a ton of time researching, just go for the celebrity options. If your favorite stars are wearing these sports bras, leggings, joggers, and tanks to work out, then you might as well do the same.
We rounded up a list of celeb-worn activewear with picks from Kendall Jenner, Chrishell Stause, Megan thee Stallion, Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Nina Dobrev, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Kaia Gerber, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Lucy Hale, Megan Fox, Lizzo, Lucy Hale, Candace Cameron, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, Tyler Cameron, JoJo Fletcher, Matt James, Tayshia Adams, Jade Roper Tolbert, Ludacris, Jennifer Aydin, Cassie Randolph, Porsha Williams, Paige DeSorbo, Madison LeCroy, Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour, Margaret Josephs, Lala Kent, Ashley Iaconetti, Vivica A. Fox, Devon Windsor, Nina Agdal, DeAnna Pappas, Zac Clark, Cash Warren, and Brittany Matthews.
Alo Airbrush High-Waist Flutter Legging
Kendall Jenner included these super popular leggings in her Alo edit. They come in black, ivory, and white.
One Alo customer raved, "These are the best pants!" They fit so well. They really hug everything in. I wear them both casually and dress them up. The waistband is very flattering too!" Another shared, "Love these leggings. They fit look and feel great. I would wear them not only to work out in but to go out in."
A different Alo customer shared, "I waited so long for these pants to be back in stock and they did not disappoint! So flattering, the flutter in front is so cute and different! Love love love!" So, wat are you waiting for?
Mippo Crop Tops for Women
While sharing her Amazon recommendations, The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher said, "I get a lot of my workout and day-to-day casual clothes from Amazon because I feel that the quality is really good and the price is so good. Here is a cute, little, crop top that I found. I just wish you could feel this because it is beyond comfortable. It's super lightweight and it has this really nice stretch to it. This is something that I would throw on with yoga pants, running out to a workout. It's perfect for working out and it's very breathable. It's cooling, which I love. Trust me when I tell you that this is so so so soft."
This crop top is also available in 15 additional colors and it has 2,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
HeyNuts Hawthorn Athletic Essential 7/8 Legging
JoJo Fletcher said, "These are something you're probably going to be really excited about. They are the best athletic leggings I have found on Amazon. I'm gonna be honest, they feel just like Lululemon, but at a fraction of the cost. I buy so many of these. I also really like the length of these. These are just so soft and they have a number of different colors."
These have 5,300+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are 26 colors to choose from.
Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Jennifer Garner, Chrishell Stause, Reese Witherspoon, Nina Dobrev, Kourtney Kardashian, and other celebs have these best-selling Booty Boost leggings from Spanx.
SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams said, "Look at these pants. Y'all have to get these. I know you have seen these pants. They have been going viral on TikTok." She added, "They're really nice and tight and the thing that I like about them is that they reduce the sight of cellulite," which Porsha said is "a natural thing for us all to have."
Porsha's favorite part of the leggings is "the little ridges." Porsha told Amazon shoppers, "The little ridges cover the cellulite. They also make everything look super nice and tight. They also like cup your butt up. So it's like a Brazilian butt lift. They're amazing. You guys have to get them, OK?" These have 44,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Stax BB V1 Cropped Tank & Midi Bike Shorts
Lizzo wore this red crop top and biker shorts while she practiced with her splits coach.
Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
The Bachelor alum Matt James is a huge fan of Lululemon activewear. He recently recommended this high performance, short-sleeve t-shirt.
Stax
Jennifer Lopez has this lilac sports bra. Other celebs including Megan Fox, Addison Rae, and Lucy Hale have been spotted in Stax activewear too.
Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6-Inch
Tayshia Adams told E!, "I have never been a fan of bike shorts, because I hadn't found the perfect one. My girlfriend bought me my first pair, and now I'm hooked. These are so soft and fit perfectly without riding up when I'm walking around in the NYC heat!"
Free People Movement The Way Home Shorts
"I love a high-waisted work out short and these are my go-to," JoJo Fletcher shared with E!.
And there are so many options to choose from, with plenty of solid colors, prints, and colorblock styles.
Candace Cameron Bure Loungewear
Candace Cameron Bure told E! News, "Loungewear is never going away! We all want to look stylish while staying comfortable. This is the perfect set for all occasions and is one of my personal favorites!"
Hoka Bondi X
The Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron told E!, " I love that Hoka really has something for everyone to run in. For me, it's been the safest shoe for to run in, especially in a marathon where you have to run a lot of miles. The Bondi X is what I'm running in. It's my new favorite shoe. I've been running them for the last six months.
"You get tons of cushion, so it's very protective. And now they added the carbon plate to it, so it gives you a bit of a kick with some propulsion, and I'm a slow mover. I'm a Cadillac. So any any kind of propulsion is something I could use."
Yofit Women's Workout Outfit- 2 Pieces
Winter House/ Summer House cast member Paige DeSorbo highly recommends this two-piece activewear set. She said, "This work outside is all that people DM me about sometimes. They absolutely love this workout set. It comes in a ton of other colors too. The reason I love it is because the band is so thick. There are also a few times I wear it when I'm not working out. It's just so comfortable. It's easy to throw on to go run errands with a pair of sneakers and a cute little jacket. You can wear it with anything. It is really comfortable. It's also very true to size. I also like that it is a long sleeve crop. I think it is very chic and unique."
"I work out better if I have a cute outfit on. If I am wearing a cute workout set, I am more pumped to work out." This comes in 36 colors and it has 1,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
"This workout top is a padded sports bra with a crop top length. These are some of my favorite workout tops. They come in a bunch of different colors and they have removable padding. They're very comfortable. You guys have probably seen me wear these before because I have them in all sorts of colors. It's a layering piece for me too. Whether I'm wearing it with a jacket or wearing it to the gym, it's a great, great top," JoJo Fletcher shared in her list of Amazon shopping recommendations.
This has 33,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Styleword Womens Yoga Pants with Pockets High Waist
"We all know that January 1 comes and everyone has New Year's resolutions that usually involve working out. I would say that yoga pants for your friends are so cute. These I got in marble and I also got them in cheetah print. Again, you can't have enough yoga pants. We want to feel comfortable and we also want to look cool," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent said in her recent Amazon roundup.
These have 7,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite Ashley Iaconetti said, "Oh my gosh. Obsessed with this set because it's cozy, but it looks very on trend. It's got that cropped top, which elevates that sweatpants look because you're sporty, not sloppy. It's so comfortable. You look put together, especially for wearing sets. It's really good quality. I'm telling you it's so soft. The crop is a great look." Ashley's BIP co-star Jade Roper Tolbert recommended this set as well.
"I call it a steal. I would definitely grab this. It comes in so many different colors. You can sleep in them too." Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton selected these for one of their favorite holiday looks. This set has 1,900+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 11 other colors.
Anrabess Women's Casual Long Sleeve Crewneck One Off Shoulder Elastic Waist
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs said, "Marge Senior and I are wearing these matching lounge jumpsuits. You can wear them off the shoulder. They're adorable. They have a little drawstring waist. How fabulous are they?"
"They are so fabulous. The easiest thing is you don't have to unbutton it in the back. You can pull it down if you have to make a pit stop," her mom Marge Sr. added, with Margaret gushing, "This is the most comfortable little jumpsuit. It's great for anybody in your family. We love to lounge and watch TV. The quality is amazing on this, so I'm really happy."
This jumpsuit is available in 11 colors.
Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings
Celebs including Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, Nina Dobrev, Kaia Gerber, Sara Sampaio, and Chantel Jeffries have activewear pieces from Gymshark.
Vuori Sweatpants
Bachelor in Paradise alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour included these pants in their joint gift guide. Dylan said, "These are quite literally the comfiest thing you'll wear for the rest of your life. We love supporting local San Diego companies, and Vuori is one of our favs! These are the perfect gift for your s/o, so thank us later!"
Set Active X REVOLVE Ribbed One Shoulder Sports Bra & Leggings
Ludacris got activewear from Set Active x Revolve for his daughter for the holidays, telling E!, "Getting gifts for teenagers can be tough, you can never go wrong with a good workout outfit. Anything bright like Set Active x Revolve." Specifically, he recommended this set.
Jetjoy Exercise Outfits for Women- 2 Pieces
Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy said, "Look at this adorable, little workout outfit. It comes with a scrunchie if you're into that. I would even wear the scrunchie as a bracelet. This top does come with a light padding, but it is thick enough where you can take that out and not worry. This is for all shapes and sizes. You won't have to worry about pouring out of it. I like these leggings too. They have a ribbed look to them too. I highly recommend this color. It looks really really good on, especially with a tan. I love this."
There a few gorgeous colors to choose from. This set has 2,400+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Lilias Active x Cassie Randolph Seamless Sports Bra
"I have always loved Lilias Active. Their pieces are such great quality, fit so well, and I basically live in them! I workout in them, run errands, lounge around the house..I have pretty much every piece of theirs in my closet," The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph told E!.
Nike Women's Mid-Rise 7' Bike Shorts
Megan thee Stallion included these biker shorts in her Nike edit. They are made from sustainable materials. The fabric wicks sweat to keep you dry, but you can also dress these up to wear them when you're just chilling. The sizes range from XS to 3X.
Shebird The Freedom Racerback Tank 2.0
Vivica A. Fox told E!, "I've been loving this 'Freedom Tank' by SheBird. Who the heck wants to wear an underwire bra, anyways? I still want to look stylish while feeling comfortable, so I've become obsessed with this brand, which was was founded by three women (women creating products for women). They offer different styles of tops and dresses that have built-in-bras, so a lady can look cute AND while feeling supported. Amen to that!"
Devon Windsor Laney Long Sleeve Top & Lena Shorts
"Our Laney long sleeve and Lena biker shorts are so comfy and easy to throw on," Devon Windsor told E! News.
Pair of Thieves Lounge Sets
Jessica Alba's husband Cash Warren told E!, "This lounge set is the most comfortable thing ever but is also cool enough to wear out of the house. I live in these, the brown is a new colorway for this season."
Balance Athletica Jacket, Sports Bra & Leggings
Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews told E!, "Balance Athletica is my absolute favorite athleisure brand. If you follow me on Instagram, you know I wear their outfits almost every single day around the house, working out, running errands, literally everywhere."
She said, "Their pieces make great gifts. I'd gift a pair of their signature Cloud leggings with a matching sports bra (the Ignite bra is my favorite!) and a jacket or hoodie to complete the look!"
Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops- Set of 4
"How cute are these for working out? And 4 for $28..I am so here for it," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin remarked.
This set has 23,500+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Shebird The Dreamy Lite-lift Tank
The Bachelorette alum DeAnna Pappas told E!, "Let's be honest...who really WANTS to wear a bra? I do want to feel tucked in and cute so I'm so glad I found this cozy loungewear from SheBird. They are super comfortable, cute and have built-in bras to hold me up without having to wear an actual bra all day long."
Koral Activewear
"Cute and comfortable activewear! Sometimes, all you need is a fun or colorful outfit to get you motivated for that workout. I truly think we can dress to how we want to feel (and act sometimes) so a good workout outfit that you feel GREAT in is worth getting," Nina Agdal told E!.
Rhone Swift Tank
The Bachelorette alum Zac Clark told E!, "Rhone does have some good stuff. I wear their Swift Tank Top when I run and some of their other stuff. It's a brand that's really focused on that male component and they have an underlying story supporting mental health needs."
If you're looking for more celeb-influenced products, check out these skincare treatments and face masks that Kourtney Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Zendaya, and Porsha Williams use.