Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Spent Son's First Christmas in Quarantine After COVID Diagnosis

Mike Sorrentino found himself in a serious health situation this holiday season. The Jersey Shore star spent Christmas in bed after testing positive for coronavirus.
Over the weekend, Mike took to Instagram to explain why he wouldn't be in any holiday photos with wife Lauren and their 7-month-old son Romeo. "So much to be grateful for this year. Romeo's 1st Christmas, my 6th soberversary and the love of friends & family," he began. "Unfortunately I am not in any photos cause I am quarantining from testing positive from Covid yesterday."
"My symptoms are currently mild and I'm eating Christmas cookies in bed resting," he continued. "Thank you to my family friends and fans that have always supported me. We are making best of a tough situation. Happy holidays & stay safe. The Comeback is always greater than the setback."
In the comments of his post, Mike received a flood of well-wishes from fans and friends, including JWoww. "Feel better," she wrote along with a crying emoji. "Love you."
As Mike noted, his coronavirus diagnosis comes as he's celebrating a sobriety milestone. "Today December 24, 2021, I celebrate 6 years of sobriety!!" he wrote on Instagram. "Through all the good times and the bad, I have yet to find a reason to pick up a drink or a drug. Instead, I found a million reasons why to continue on this path of personal recovery and helping others."
"Life is what you make of it," he continued. "It can be difficult, or you can fight to find your place in it. I want to help all those struggling to find their purpose. Don't be afraid to reach out for help or let the upcoming holiday season get in the way of starting your recovery journey. If I was able to get sober during the holidays, I have faith that you can too."
Earlier this month, Mike's wife Lauren congratulated him on the major milestone. "I'm so incredibly proud of you!" she wrote in an Instagram comment. "You're the most amazing husband, father & human that I know! I love you forever honey."