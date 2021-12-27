Why Camila Cabello Is Going on a "Social Media Detox"

Camila Cabello is spending the rest of 2021 away from her phone.
The "Havana" singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Dec. 26, to announce a brief social media break. "Going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" she wrote to her 59 million Instagram followers. As for why she's stepping away from social media for the time being, Cabello, 24, explained, "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all."
It's been a busy time for the superstar, in addition to celebrating the holidays, she recently performed at the White House. During the PBS special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, which aired on Dec. 21, Cabello performed a mariachi rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas." For the occasion, Cabello had her dad Alejandro by her side.
"My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen," Cabello told PBS in a video recently shared with E! News. "The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment."
She added, "The fact that we're an immigrant family and we're at the White House is really special and really cool."
As for why she chose "I'll Be Home for Christmas," Cabello explained she could relate to the lyrics of the song. When it comes to the holidays, Cabello said, "For me, it's being in Miami, being with my family. Because I'm traveling so much year-round, the holidays is a time I know that I'm going to be home and I really look forward to that."
It's been just over a month since Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their split after two years together. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they shared in a joint social media statement on Nov. 17. "We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."
Shortly after the duo called it quits, a source close to Cabello told E! News that Mendes "initiated" the breakup conversation. And although the former Fifth Harmony star was "very upset over the split," according to the source, she "agreed" the decision was for the best.
As the insider explained to E! News, "It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now."