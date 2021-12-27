Why Camila Cabello Is Going on a "Social Media Detox"

Watch : How Camila Cabello Overcame Her Mental Health Struggles

Camila Cabello is spending the rest of 2021 away from her phone.

The "Havana" singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Dec. 26, to announce a brief social media break. "Going on a lil social media detox till the new year!!!!" she wrote to her 59 million Instagram followers. As for why she's stepping away from social media for the time being, Cabello, 24, explained, "Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y'all."

It's been a busy time for the superstar, in addition to celebrating the holidays, she recently performed at the White House. During the PBS special In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season, which aired on Dec. 21, Cabello performed a mariachi rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas." For the occasion, Cabello had her dad Alejandro by her side.

"My mom is a Cuban immigrant, my dad emigrated to the United States from Mexico and recently also became a citizen," Cabello told PBS in a video recently shared with E! News. "The fact that I'm able to pay tribute to my heritage and represent Latinos and also have my dad be sharing this moment with me it's kind of, like, a crazy moment."