Tom Holland Sends Fans Into a Frenzy After Liking a Post About How Short Men Have More Sex

Tom Holland is out here living his best life on the interweb.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, has caught the attention of his fanbase after he cheekily liked a post about sex by the publication Lad Bible on Instagram.
The post, shared on Thursday, Dec. 23, featured an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 film Twins alongside a tag that read: "According to science, short men have more sex."
When Holland's hilarious Instagram like was captured and shared by the Instagram page CommentsByCelebs, his fans quickly swung into action in the comments section to share their thoughts.
"i feel like tom forgets he‘s famous," one fan commented.
Another added, "TOM SAID YUP THATS ME !!!"
And a third sent a message of support, writing, "We love you, our short king."
Conversations about Holland, who is 5-foot-8, and his height were few and far between until it was revealed this summer that he began dating his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya, who is taller than him by two inches.
Since then, it's become such a frequent topic of conversation that the couple had to address their height difference in an appearance on the Graham Norton Show earlier this month and how it affected a scene in the latest Spider-Man film.
While on the show, the couple explained a scene they filmed in which they landed on a bridge but, due to Zendaya's 5-foot-10 height, her feet would land first.
"So Zendaya would land," Tom explained. "And I'm the superhero, I'm supposed to look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me."
In the past, Holland has been open about his insecurities that stem from his shorter stature. In an interview with GQ, he revealed the unique trick he used to perform to appear taller in photos.
"I'd do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me [to look taller]," he said, before adding that he eventually learned he "cannot do anything about my height."
We're glad to see he's since found a hilarious silver lining!