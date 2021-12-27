Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion: The Cast's Most Magical Quotes About the Films

Watch : "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind

Accio, tears!

In one week, on New Year's Day, HBO Max will begin streaming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The special celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and features interviews from cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), who returned to "Hogwarts" to reminisce about their time filming the beloved movie series.

The special also included Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and twins James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley).

While this does not mark the first get-together for the Harry Potter stars, it is the biggest cast reunion since the final film, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, was released in 2011.

For the HBO Max special, the actors recalled some of their favorite memories filming not only the first installment but also the sequels. They remember growing up on set, making the most out of classroom scenes and making each other laugh.