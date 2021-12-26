Demi Lovato Shows Off Fierce Buzzcut as They Embrace a "Fresh Start" Before the New Year

Watch : Demi Lovato Says Split From Max Ehrich Was the "Best Thing"

Demi Lovato isn't waiting for the New Year to embark on their next chapter.

The 29-year-old pop star, who came out as non-binary in May and uses the pronouns they/them, debuted a dramatic hair transformation on Christmas Day. Taking to Instagram, the "I Love Me" singer shared a video montage of their fiery buzzcut.

Yes, you read that correctly! The music sensation chopped off their hair for something more fierce.

In the short video clip, Demi struck several poses that showed off their new 'do. They captioned their Instagram, "Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos," adding the hashtag, "#freshstart."

The "Confident" singer's latest transformation comes four months after they opened up about becoming their "most authentic self." In August, Demi explained how calling off their engagement to Max Ehrich in September 2020 was the "best thing" to ever happen.

"When I said goodbye to that relationship," Demi told Kate Sosin during the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit, "I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self."