RHOA's Falynn Pina Shares the First Picture of Baby Daughter Emma

Hello, world. Meet Emma.
After welcoming their first child together back in November, E! can exclusively reveal the first photo of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina and her fiancé Jaylan Banks' newest addition to the family: their adorable daughter Emma.
In the image, the newborn can be seen swaddled in a fluffy white blanket with a white flower just above her ear. Emma is Falynn and her fiancé Jaylan's first child together. In fact, this also marks the reality TV personality's first daughter, as she has three sons—Troy, Dylan, and Liam—from a previous relationship.
"Emma is the easiest baby," Falynn told E! News about her little one. "Troy, Dylan, and Liam love helping out and being big brothers to her."
The couple, who got engaged in October, first announced they were expecting in August by posting a video on Falynn's YouTube channel. "We're adding another little one to the crazy bunch," Falynn shared. "It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."
At the time, the Bravo star stated that she believed Jaylan would make a great dad because he was already "an amazing father figure" to her boys.
After the birth of their daughter, Jaylan took a moment to sing Falynn's praises too. "Falynn did such an amazing job," Jaylan told E! News in November. "She's literally Superwoman. Emma is beautiful and perfectly healthy."
Earlier this month, Falynn took to Instagram to share how Jaylan has fully embraced the role of being both a new dad and caring fiancé.
"This man really knows how to warm my heart. Emma had an upset tummy last night and for you parents out there, you know this can be brutal," she wrote. "Let's just say I didn't get but an hour of sleep. My fiancé woke up this morning, took Emma from me, cleaned the house, and woke me (hours later lol) with breakfast in bed, flowers, and a card with a special surprise inside that had me cracking up bc it did not need no expiration date!"
She continued, "I woke up with breakfast, a clean house and a laugh with my best friend. Life couldn't get any better."
But the heartfelt surprises from Jaylan haven't stopped. On Dec. 11, Falynn posted again on Instagram to reveal the "push gift" Jaylan got her after she gave birth to their daughter: a 2022 Range Rover.
"OMG OMG!!! I know they say Scorpios do it best but my fiancé is truly full of surprises!" she wrote. "I've never received a push gift before but I definitely DID NOT expect this. Though I absolutely love my gift, I love having you as my husband-to-be even more."