Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane Expecting First Baby With Wife Kayla Hughes

Bachelor Nation's J.J. Lane had one rosy Christmas!
The former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 25 to share the exciting news that his wife, Kayla Hughes, is pregnant with their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2020, revealed that their little one is expected to arrive next summer.
"Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" the reality TV personality captioned his post, with Kayla adding on her Instagram page, "The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022."
At this time, the two lovebirds are keeping additional details about their bundle of joy to themselves.
To announce their baby news, the pair shared a heartwarming family photo. In the image, J.J.'s daughter Gemma, who he shares with ex Heather Sands, sweetly holds up a black-and-white sonogram, as J.J. and Kayla pose next to her and smile from ear to ear.
J.J. and Kayla's Instagram followers and friends expressed their excitement over their pregnancy announcement in the comments section.
Soon-to-be dad and Bachelor Nation star Jared Haibon replied, "Congrats bro!! So awesome." His pregnant wife, Ashley Iaconetti, gushed, "Awww yay!! Congratulations!!!"
"Gratz," Tanner Tolbert wrote, with his wife Jade Roper Tolbert adding, "Yay!!! I'm so excited you guys!! Love you!"
Before the arrival of their baby, J.J. and Kayla will have another reason to celebrate. Come February, the couple will mark their second wedding anniversary after getting hitched in Denver on Leap Day 2020.
However, the Bachelor Nation alum quipped earlier this year that their "anniversary isn't for another 3 years."
"But what a great first year of marriage despite all that 2020 tried to throw at us," he previously wrote on Instagram. "So thankful to have my future doubles partner alongside through thick and thin!"
Kayla added, "Happy first anniversary to my handsome groom! I wouldn't want to go through life with anyone else by my side."