Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Appear in Rare Photos With His Family

Watch : Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are simply having a wonderful Christmastime with his family.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, the low-key couple made a rare photo appearance together in an adorable group portrait posted by Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky on Instagram.

In the post, the Hunger Games actor and model can be seen close to one another as they pose with his family, including Elsa and her husband Chris Hemsworth, in a snowfield.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hemsworth family members are currently on vacation in Europe together and seem to be making the most of it by going skiing, snowboarding, and pushing each other into snowdrifts along the way.

Elsa also showed a little love for Gabriella in her post. The two friends, who have gone on double dates with their movie star partners in the past, could be seen smiling and posing together in the snow. In response, Gabriella commented a simple red heart emoji.

But that's not the only place the private couple made an appearance.