Meghan Markle Gets Published Statement From U.K. Tabloid About Her Legal Victory Against Them

Watch : Meghan Markle Wins Privacy Case Against U.K. Tabloid

Meghan Markle got a Christmas gift from a U.K. tabloid.

Over the holiday, The Mail on Sunday and Mail Online published a court-ordered statement acknowledging the Duchess of Sussex's legal victory against their publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited, over the publication of excerpts of a 2018 private letter she had written to her estranged father. The move, which contained no words of apology, spurred the hashtag #MeghanMarkleWon to trend on Twitter.

The statement was published weeks following the group's unsuccessful attempt to appeal Meghan's victory of her privacy and copyright infringement case against them.

On Sunday, Dec. 26, Boxing Day, a notice on the bottom of the front page of The Mail on Sunday read, "The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online—see page 3."