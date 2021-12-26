Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Shop the Best Looks From Season 2 of Emily in Paris

Regardless if you're Team Alfie or Gabriel, we can all agree the fashion was on another level this season.

Emily in Paris, Season 2, NetflixNetflix

Who else excused themselves from Christmas dinner to binge-watch Season 2 of Emily in Paris? Because we sure did, and we have no regrets.

In an effort to not spoil all of the juicy plot lines in the latest season of the Netflix show, let's get straight to the most important part: the fashion! As expected, we were treated to next-level, runway-ready looks from all of the characters, especially Emily and Mindy. With jaw-dropping styles from Valentino and Balmain to affordable dresses from PrettyLittleThing, the stylish duo served up major inspiration for our 2022 wardrobes.

Below, we rounded up a mixture of exact looks and affordable dupes from Season 2, so you can channel your inner Emily—whether you're living it up in St. Tropez or working at your own version of Savoir!

Say Oui to These 20 Gifts for Emily in Paris Fans

Orange Tie Dye Print Structured Corset Top

Mindy wore this exact same top and skirt combo in Season 2, and we are obsessed! Not only is it giving main character vibes, but it's totally affordable.

$48
$24
PrettyLittleThing
$42Mindy
Skirt $21
PrettyLittleThing

Neon Rose Mini Skirt in Pastel Boucle

Emily made a lot of things clear in this season. One of them being tweed is not to be slept on! This pastel mini skirt is so cute and versatile.

$51
ASOS

High Low Tulle Prom Dress

Headed to a haute couture fashion show soon? Or perhaps a NYE celebration or fancy event is more realistic. Whatever your schedule demands, this tulle dress is a must. 

$87
Amazon

Party Pajama Set with Feathers in Blue

Did you catch Mindy wearing these très chic pajamas? We are beyond obsessed this luxe set that comes with detachable feather trims. Plus, you can dress them up or down—they're not limited to bedtime wear!

$320
Sleeper

Reversible Cotton Bucket Hat

Emily proved that the checkered print trend is here to stay! In one episode, she wore a similar bucket hat to this style

$13
Amazon

Moidem - Checkerboard Crop Tank Top

Staying loyal to the checker trend, Emily also wore a similar version of this tank top. How fun is this neon green trim on the neckline?!

$20
$16
Yesstyle

Classic Camera 2.0

We can't forget about Emily's iconic camera phone case! Luckily, you can get yourself the exact same case on Casetify.

$65
Casetify

Reversible Vlogo Signature Belt in Shiny Calfskin 40 mm

We don't know about you, but we were mesmerized by this gorgeous reversible Valentino belt Emily repped.

$590
Valentino

River Island Oversize Blazer

Emily's blazer game was even stronger this season than in Season 1! Among the many designs she rocked, she wore a similar yellow style that has us looking forward to adding some color to our winter wardrobe.

$120
Nordstrom

Bow-Tie Maxi Dress

Emily rocked lots of bow-adorned pieces this season, which makes us sure she would wear this dress to a work event.

$218
Anthropologie

MSGM Fringed-Edge Tweed Shorts

Remember that cute outfit Mindy rocked in St. Tropez with the yellow ruffled top and purple shorts? Well, these are the exact shorts she wore on the trip—and they're on sale!

$326
$163
farfetch

Essential Cabin

Although we wish we could have the Pierre Cadault x Rimowa suitcase featured in the show, Rimowa has tons of versatile travel-ready suitcases you can rock IRL.

$720
Rimowa

Ready for more ways to elevate your wardrobe? Check out Anthropologie's post-holiday deals!

