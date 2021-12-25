This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

Watch : Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life

This we promise you: Jessica Biel is about to melt your heart.

The actress-turned-producer took to Instagram Dec. 25 to share glimpse inside her world with husband Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. "Thankful for my guys," she captioned the candid family photo, which featured the foursome on a walk through what appears to be the grounds of their Montana home. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Merry indeed now that we've been gifted this wholesome snap, a rarity for the notoriously private star. Case in point? She and Timberlake kept quiet about her pregnancy and Phineas' birth until January of this year. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret," she admitted in June during an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

And since then, the duo have been basking in the joys of parenthood. "It's amazing," Biel shared. "The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."