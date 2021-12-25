Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

We can't stop the feeling of happiness after seeing this candid photo of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. You won't want to miss this.

This we promise you: Jessica Biel is about to melt your heart.

The actress-turned-producer took to Instagram Dec. 25 to share glimpse inside her world with husband Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. "Thankful for my guys," she captioned the candid family photo, which featured the foursome on a walk through what appears to be the grounds of their Montana home. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Merry indeed now that we've been gifted this wholesome snap, a rarity for the notoriously private star. Case in point? She and Timberlake kept quiet about her pregnancy and Phineas' birth until January of this year. "It wasn't like it was supposed to be a secret," she admitted in June during an episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "It was just COVID happened, and then I went to Montana with my family and never left."

And since then, the duo have been basking in the joys of parenthood. "It's amazing," Biel shared. "The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

Want more cute as hell pics? Scroll on to see how all your favorite celebrities are celebrating the holidays.

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

The duo took a festive stroll with their sons Silas and Phineas.

Jimmie Allen

"Merry Christmas," the country superstar captioned a sweet family snap.

Billie Lourd

Billie and Austen Rydell celebrated down under with their son Kingston.

Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star and Charlie McDowell celebrated their first holiday as a married couple. 

Bethenny Frankel

Can you believe the RHONY alum's daughter Bryn is now 11?!

Morgan Stewart

The pregnant Nightly Pop host and husband Jordan McGraw showered daughter Row on her first Christmas.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

"Merry 2nd covid Christmas (groan) from our family to yours," wrote the Modern Family alum. "We are fully vaxxed and boosted and unfortunately, two out of three of us got covid. Thankful for our mild symptoms, science, health & family. Sending love to you and yours!"

Instagram
The Beckhams

We've never seen a more posh looking family.

Instagram
Mariah Carey

As always, the Queen of Christmas sleighs. 

Instagram
Sophia Bush

"I spent four days making 76 ornaments and then my husband-to-be surprised me with carved wooden mushrooms and honestly my dreams of disappearing in a garden to grow vitamin-D laden snacks / running a craft-Tok (because nothing else on the internet sparks this much joy) are all coming true," the One Tree Hill alum wrote. "Happy Christmas friends, and to all celebrating! And if you aren't celebrating or this day is hard for you, I see you. I wish I could send you a papier-mâché wilderness baby for your mantle, but since I can't I'll just send you some love and an extra hug."

Instagram
Caroline Stanbury

Days after her glamorous wedding, the Ladies of London star celebrated with what she called her "#modernfamily."

Instagram
Dwyane Wade & Kaavia

The Union-Wades jetted off to Hawaii for the holiday.

Instagram
Colton Underwood

The former Bachelor star rang in the holiday with his new boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

Instagram
Julianne Hough

"My wish for you is to cherish the love, warmth and magic of what that Christmas morning feeling brings," the dancer wrote, "and to carry it in your heart all the days of your life!"

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star twinned with her daughter True at the family's Christmas Eve celebration.

Instagram
Dave & Odette Annable

"Charlie was so excited to wish you all a Merry Christmas she woke us up at 2:17am to do so," the actor said of his daughter. "It might of also had something to do with Santa. Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of you from Team Annable. Sending love."

Instagram
Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya

"Santa brought my Christmas present a little early this year," the Bachelorette star wrote. "Although he may be regretting it after Nayte REQUESTED to sit on his lap."

Instagram
Kate Beckinsale

The actress spent the day decorating gingerbread houses, as one absolutely should. 

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

"Soaking wet rats at the carnival!" the model joked. "I know not everyone can be with their loved ones right now but prayers for a happy Christmas and better year ahead. sending love to you all."

Instagram
Gayle King & Oprah

The CBS This Morning host's present to her BFF? Introducing her to Gayle's grandson. 

Instagram
Brie Bella & Bryan Danielson

"My forever present," the Total Bellas star wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Shakira

"Merry Christmas from Toby and on behalf of all the bunny moms in the world!" the musician adorably shared.

Instagram
Raphy Pina & Natti Natasha

The music producer shared a sweet family photo.

Instagram
Kendall Jenner

The model celebrated with a glass of red wine and an oh-so-casual black ballgown. 

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Merry Christmas!" the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote online. "Love, The McAllisters." 

Instagram
David Beckham

"Yep I'm a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," the soccer stud wrote on Instagram. "Christmas jumpers are out." 

Kentucky Governor's Office
Elle Smith

Miss USA visits Taylor County, Kentucky to deliver Christmas gifts as part of First Lady Britainy Beshear's Christmas toy drive. 

Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Kate Hudson

The actress, rocking a one-piece ski suit, joined the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship finals at the Aspen Valley Polo Club.

Line 8 Photography
Eva Longoria

The actress, producer and director invites her family to Holiday Road in Calabasas, Calif. 

Instagram
Robin Thicke

"Had the best time at @holidayroad," April Love Geary wrote on Instagram after visiting Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2021: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

