Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama's 16th Birthday

Sixteen certainly is the sweetest age of all, especially if Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are your party planners. Go inside the celebrations they planned for Alabama Barker.

Dec 25, 2021 8:18 PM
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Nobody likes you when you're 23. But 16? Well, that's the sweetest age of all, especially if you're Alabama Barker.

For the teen's birthday celebration Dec. 24, dad Travis Barker and soon-to-be stepmom Kourtney Kardashian spared no expense, showering their girl with love—and luxuries. To kick things off, the duo surprised Alabama, whose mom is Shanna Moakler, with giant silver balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. And while Kourtney took a trip down memory lane, sharing sweet snaps on Instagram of her and Alabama throughout the years, Travis raved about his youngest, captioning his Instagram Story, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!" 

Needless to say, she felt that adoration. During the day, she went tubing with the family—including Kourtney and Reign Disick—then took to Instagram to share the two Cartier bracelets she received and the white Bottega Veneta boots Kris Jenner gifted her.

Still, it's all the small things that seem to matter most.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Trip to Disneyland

Though Alabama has always had Kourtney in her life—they're neighbors, after all—her dad's relationship with the Poosh founder has given her what feels like a second mom

"Alabama knows she can always go to Kourtney for advice or support with anything going on," a source previously shared with E! News, noting Kourt often invites the teen over for Pilates and lunches. "Of course, it will never be as if Kourt is her biological mother, but it's comforting for Alabama to have her around."

Now, take a look inside their blended family below...

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

