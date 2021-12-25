How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama's 16th Birthday

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Family Getaway

Nobody likes you when you're 23. But 16? Well, that's the sweetest age of all, especially if you're Alabama Barker.

For the teen's birthday celebration Dec. 24, dad Travis Barker and soon-to-be stepmom Kourtney Kardashian spared no expense, showering their girl with love—and luxuries. To kick things off, the duo surprised Alabama, whose mom is Shanna Moakler, with giant silver balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. And while Kourtney took a trip down memory lane, sharing sweet snaps on Instagram of her and Alabama throughout the years, Travis raved about his youngest, captioning his Instagram Story, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

Needless to say, she felt that adoration. During the day, she went tubing with the family—including Kourtney and Reign Disick—then took to Instagram to share the two Cartier bracelets she received and the white Bottega Veneta boots Kris Jenner gifted her.

Still, it's all the small things that seem to matter most.