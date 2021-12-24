Camila Cabello Sells Los Angeles Mansion for $4.3 Million: See Inside the Luxurious House

It looks like Camila Cabello will have a fresh start ahead of the new year.
The Cinderella actress recently sold her Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles for a whopping $4.3 million—$350,000 over the asking price, E! News can confirm.
The "My Oh My" singer originally listed her 3,570 square-foot mansion last month for $3.95 million, but with the help of real estate agent Denise Rosner of Compass, the property has a new homeowner. The "Havana" artist previously purchased the house for $3.375 million in April 2019.
The massive estate is tucked in just above the Sunset Strip area and features four bathrooms and four bedrooms, one of which was converted into a music studio. In fact, E! News can confirm that Camila recorded her latest album there.
As if that weren't enticing enough, the L.A. oasis boasts a private courtyard entrance, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar, multiple fireplaces for a cozy night in, a saltwater pool and a newly built BBQ area for top tier entertaining.
It's unknown if the former Fifth Harmony member plans to find a new estate in the City of Angels. But from the looks of her last property, it's clear she has exquisite taste and will find another fabulous place to call home.
Take a peek inside her Mediterranean-style mansion in our gallery below!