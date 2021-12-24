Floribama Shore's Candace Renee Rice Announces Pregnancy and Shares "Pre-Term Labor" Complications

Candace Renee Rice is opening up about her pregnancy journey.
The Floribama Shore star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 23 to announce the exciting news that she's expecting her first child, a baby boy. The soon-to-be-mom also shared a series of maternity photos that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.
However, the MTV star admitted that her pregnancy hasn't been smooth sailing.
"I didn't want to post these yet, but unfortunately yesterday I went into pre-term labor at 24 weeks," Candace began her Instagram message. "Dr. Tosha Muse in addition to all the wonderful doctors & nurses have been doing all they can to keep baby Maxwell Michael Hardy inside the womb as long as possible. It's wayyyy too early for him to enter."
Candace explained just how challenging her pregnancy has been, sharing, "I lost 20 pounds in the first 4 months and was throwing up on average 7 times a day."
The 28-year-old reality TV personality revealed she "could barely walk or move" during that time. But with the help of her significant other and loved ones, she said she "couldn't ask for [sic] better support system."
"Thank you most of all to my love who have been there for me through the worst HG possible," Candace shared, adding, "Thank you to all my friends that have called me, checked on me throughout this entire pregnancy. Thank you to my amazing family, Mama & Papa Rice for being there for me every step of the way."
According to Candace, she has been put on "bed rest for the remainder of my pregnancy and will be in the hospital for the remainder of the year in isolation thanks to COVID."
"Praying for a healthy son and speaking a miracle over my son's life and health," she continued. "Take it easy mommy-to-bes. I don't care what you think you have to do, the only thing you actually HAVE to do is let that baby bake, stress-free in peace."
Many of Candace's followers expressed their excitement over her baby news, while also sending her well wishes.
"Congratulations!! Sending lots of love," fellow MTV star Derynn Paige replied with a red heart emoji. Double Shot at Love's Marissa Patricia Lucchese commented, "Congratulations mama! [blue heart emoji] sending lots of love and prayers to you & that precious baby boy."
YouTuber Jasmine Luv wrote, "Congrats! [red heart emoji]."