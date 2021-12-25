13 Jaw-Dropping Under $50 Deals From J.Crew’s End-of-Season Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're about to make your holiday weekend even merrier, shoppers. J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale is on and the discounts are huge!

Right now, select sweatshirt and sweatpant styles are an extra 60% off. And yes, that includes already reduced items. All sale styles including jackets, sweaters, shoes and accessories are an extra 50% off as well. All you have to do is enter the code BIGSALE at checkout.

With offers like that, you can score J.Crew's best-selling Alps puffer jacket for just $41. Considering its list price is nearly $200, that's a seriously amazing deal. You can even snag these ultra-trendy hiker boots, which are originally $198, for just $30 right now. Their popular lug sole rainboots are also on sale for $25. If you think those discounts are good, just wait until you see what else we found.

We've rounded up all the best under $50 deals during J.Crew's End-of-Season Sale. Check those out below.