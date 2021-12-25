Shop These Unbelievable Deals From Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Get ready, shoppers! Our favorite sale of the year officially starts now and we've rounded up all the jaw-dropping deals you don't want to miss. Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is on and you can take an extra 25% off red-tag clearance items.
That means you can score this $345 cozy chic coat from Kate Spade for just $84. You can also get this $118 pair of Alo leggings for just $44 right now. One of our favorite deals is this three-piece set of earrings from BaubleBar for just $5! That can't be beat.
Whether you're looking to get some activewear for the new year or a cute puffer to keep you warm all winter long, Nordstrom Rack has it all — and for really great prices! We've rounded up the best deals we could find at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale. Check those out below.
BaubleBar Petite Delicate Trip Hoop Earrings - Set of 3
Love BaubleBar? Then you're going to really love this deal! For just $5, you can score this trio of hoop earrings right now. We recommend adding this to your bag before it sells out!
Kate Spade New York Wool Coat With Faux Fur Collar
We are obsessed with this super chic winter coat from Kate Spade. It's originally $345 but you can score this for just $84 right now. Amazing!
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Alo Yoga has some of the best leggings out there. You can snag this pair of high waist midi leggings for just $44.
Kate Spade New York Keaton Flat
These very pretty Kate Spade flats in nude are a must for your closet. You can wear them with pretty much anything. Once spring comes, it's a pair you'll be wearing over and over again. Right now, these flats are on sale for just $45. Such a great price.
Adidas Holiday Shine Graphic Tights
These leggings from Adidas come in a festive crimson color with glittery graphics. It's made from high-performance recycled materials and will keep you supported throughout your workout. Plus, it's only $18. It can't get any better than that!
Good American The Bombshell Bootie
Strut around like a bombshell with the Bombshell bootie from Good American. The buckle and block heel make it extra chic, and it's made even better with the cushioned footbed. It's originally $251, but you can score these for just $70. That's a deal that's way too good to pass up!
Bernardo Classic Double Breasted Coat
This double breasted ivory coat from Bernardo is so sophisticated. Wear this over any outfit and you'll immediately look put together. It's originally $169, but you can get this for just $56 today.
Sterling Forever 14K Gold Plated Infinity Heart Lariat Necklace
We immediately fell for this infinity heart necklace from Sterling Forever. At just $14, it's such a steal.
Madewell Bradley Cardigan Sweater
This classic open front cardigan from Madewell is soft and lightweight. It comes in four colors, but you'll get the best deal with the bright red Thai chili and the lovely sage mist.
Good American Microrib Sleeveless Midi Body-Con Dress
This simple yet chic midi body-con dress from Good American is perfect for a night out. Throw on your favorite blazer and some heels and you're good to go. It's a great piece for an amazing price.
Michael Kors Short Packable Puffer Jacket
We can't resist a cute puffer jacket, especially a designer one for a really great deal. You can score this short packable puffer jacket from Michael Kors for just $45.
Sweaty Betty Recline Wool V-Neck Sweater
Nordstrom Rack shoppers love this perfect-for-lounging sweater from Sweaty Betty. One shopper said the fit is so flattering and the stripe detail on the arm is a nice little bonus. It's originally $80, but you can get this for less than $50.
MAC Best Secret Lip Set
A classic red lip will never go out of style. This limited-edition set from MAC comes with an amplified lipstick, a lip pencil and lipglass lip gloss. It's a $62 value that you can get for just $22. It's a deal that almost seems too good to be true!
Adidas Tricot Track Jacket
Today, you can score this classic Adidas track jacket for less than $20. This is one deal you definitely don't want to miss!
Z by Zella Puffer Coat
This quilted puffer coat from Z by Zella gets top marks from us! It comes in three colors: mauve, white, and black. It's totally affordable as is, which is why we love it so much. But it's even better now that it's only $22.
Free People FP Movement Rebel Cross Back Bodysuit
Need some new workout gear for the new year? This bodysuit from Free People FP Movement is one you may want to snag for yourself. It features a built-in bra, a cross-back, a square neckline and side pockets. It's originally $108, but you can get it for just $34.
Burt's Bees Beeswax Bounty Classic Lip Balm
If you're prone to dry, chapped lips in the winter, today is a great day to stock up on lip balm. This pack from Burt's Bees comes with four pieces and it's on sale for $6.
Madewell Curvy High Waist Skinny Jeans - Tencel Denim Edition
We love Madewell jeans for how comfortable they are. This pair of high waisted skinny jeans were made for those with hourglass figures. They're originally $135, but you can score these for $39. Sizes are selling out quick, so don't hesitate!
Urban Outfitters BDG Bubble Hem Sweatshirt
This sweatshirt takes it back to '90s street style with its embroidered logo and bubble hem. It's comfy, stylish and on sale for $18.
Adidas Advantage Sneaker
Everyone needs a pair of white sneakers in their wardrobe. This pair from Adidas features an iridescent accent and their signature Cloudfoam comfort footbed. Right now, you can get this for under $30.
Burt's Bees Honey Pot Gift
Keep hydrated all season long with this must-have honey pot gift set from Burt's Bees. It comes wth a body lotion, a hand cream and a lip balm for under $10.
Felina Micro Fleece Long Sleeve Top & Joggers 2-Piece Pajama Set
There's nothing we love more than a cozy pajama set. This two-piece set from Felina comes with a micro fleece top and joggers. You can choose between cheetah, hearts, snake print or sleepy llama. It's originally $62, but you can score this for just $16.
Adidas Retrorun Sneaker
We love how cute and stylish this pair of Adidas sneakers are, and Nordstrom Rack shoppers do as well! Many shoppers rave over how comfortable they are.
