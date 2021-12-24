Why The Bachelor's Clayton Echard Says He Can't Compare His Season to Past Ones

Clayton Echard says he can't compare his experience on The Bachelor to past seasons—because he hasn't really watched any past episodes.
In an exclusive interview with E!'s Daily Pop, Eleni Lazares asked the star how dramatic his season will be, to which he replied: "You're asking the worst person this question because I had only seen one season prior to this, like seven years ago."
Clayton said he saw a few episodes of JoJo Fletcher's season, adding, "So I don't know how to rank mine, but I can just tell you that as you see with the promos, there is drama. A little more than I wanted there to be."
And though his parents were hesitant when Clayton decided to join Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, they offered their full support when he was offered the role of the latest Bachelor.
"My mom is a huge Bachelor fan so when I broke the news, she flipped. She was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" he shared. "Basically pushing me out the door right then and there, [like] go get on the plane before they change their mind. So I had so much support from my friends and family they were so excited because they were like, 'Listen, this is a unique opportunity; go find what you are looking for!'"
Since Clayton was relatively new to Bachelor Nation at the time, he reached out to past Bachelors and Bachelorettes and became what he described as a "sponge" for their advice. Nonetheless, nothing could've prepared him for what it would actually be like, including the fan reactions to his casting announcement.
"I've seen all the good and the bad and I know people aren't happy with me being the Bachelor for various reasons and I respect everyone's opinion," he said. "I think the big thing is everyone's wondering who I am and I really do believe as they watch my season they'll see that."
Clayton promised, "You're going to see my personality, you're going to see what makes me laugh, what makes me cry, what makes me happy and sad, all of those emotions. I mean, I went through every emotion. I had so much fun, but again my true character will come out and answer a lot of people's questions."
Although Bachelor couples don't have the best success rate, Clayton said he tried to go into the show with a positive attitude. "I try not to compare myself to others. I'm my own person and with that I'm unique and my journey is unique and just because, maybe, it doesn't work out with these six other couples," he explained. "I'm not going to let it impact me and say, 'Well, I'm doomed; it's not going to work for me.' I'm obviously aware of it. I've seen the success rate of the people that end up with their person long-term. But again, I am who I am and I believe I can make it work."
Fans can see if Clayton finds love when his season of The Bachelor premieres Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. on ABC.