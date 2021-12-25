Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2021: Score Up to 50% Off UGG, Barefoot Dreams, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy holidays, shoppers! We've got an amazing sale that's guaranteed to make your holiday weekend 10 times better.

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is happening now and you can save up to 50% off must-have items from brands like Ugg, Free People, Barefoot Dreams, Nike, Madewell and more. With thousands of items on sale, it's a great time to treat yourself and give your wardrobe a little refresh before the new year.

Some of our favorite deals include Ugg's Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for just $100 and Free People's oversized Brookside sweater for over 50% off. We also found some great under $50 deals like this Madewell Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket for just $44 and this limited-edition Laura Mercier set for $29. It really is a great time to shop!

Items tend to sell out fast, so be sure to head on over to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale before something you love is gone. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below.