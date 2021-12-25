Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2021: Score Up to 50% Off UGG, Barefoot Dreams, Free People & More

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is on and you can score major savings on brands you love like UGG, Free People, Madewell and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 25, 2021 5:00 AMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy holidays, shoppers! We've got an amazing sale that's guaranteed to make your holiday weekend 10 times better. 

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale is happening now and you can save up to 50% off must-have items from brands like Ugg, Free People, Barefoot Dreams, Nike, Madewell and more. With thousands of items on sale, it's a great time to treat yourself and give your wardrobe a little refresh before the new year.

Some of our favorite deals include Ugg's Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for just $100 and Free People's oversized Brookside sweater for over 50% off. We also found some great under $50 deals like this Madewell Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket for just $44 and this limited-edition Laura Mercier set for $29. It really is a great time to shop! 

Items tend to sell out fast, so be sure to head on over to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale before something you love is gone. We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find. Check those out below. 

Shop These Unbelievable Deals From Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale Before They Sell Out

Laura Mercier First Impression Primer & Setting Powder Set

This limited-edition set from Laura Mercier comes with their highly-rated Hydrating Foundation Primer in a full size and the cult-fave Translucent Loose Setting Powder in a travel size. We've tried both and they work so well! This set is a $52 value, but you can snag it for just $29.

$39
$29
Nordstrom

Ugg Fluffette Slipper

Looking to treat yourself? We highly suggest getting a pair of Ugg's Fluffette slippers. They're super, super soft and comfy. You'll never want to take them off. You can choose from six colors.

$90
$70
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

We just can't get enough of Barefoot Dreams' cozy loungewear. Right now, you can score the CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan for just $70.

$116
$70
Nordstrom

Slip Love Me I'm Delicate Pillowcase & Delicates Laundry Bag Set

It's the perfect time to get your hands on Slip's one-of-a-kind "anti-aging, anti-sleep—crease, and anti-bed head" pillowcase. It's said to take your sleep to the next level. This limited edition set comes with a queen sized pillowcase and a delicates laundry bag. It's a $104 value that you'll be getting for just $62.

$89
$62
Nordstrom

Zella Moto Ribbed High Waist Ankle Leggings

You can't really go wrong with a pair of leggings by Zella. These stylish moto ribbed ankle leggings are figure-sculpting and will keep you cool and dry during your workout. It's on sale for 56% off!

$69
$30
Nordstrom

Free People My Only Sunshine Sweater

This chunky sweater from Free People is sure to win you a ton of compliments. It comes in three colors, and it's on sale for $60. We're in love!

$108
$60
Nordstrom

Madewell Women's Herringbone Courton Merino Wool Sweater Coat

We are in love with this oversized sweater coat from Madewell. It's made of 100 percent merino wool and features notched lapels and patch pockets. You can snag this for $119. So chic!

$198
$119
Nordstrom

Spanx Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings

Go bold with these super sleek faux leather leggings from Spanx. They're lightly shaping and feature a glossy snake print. You can get these in two colors and they're on sale for 40% off.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings

Spanx's faux suede leggings are so chic, they're total wardrobe staples. It comes in three colors, and sizes are selling out really fast. We highly recommend snagging these as soon as you can.

$98
$59
Nordstrom

Madewell MWL Betterterry Wrap Sweatshirt Jacket

Madewell's Betterterry wrap sweatshirt jacket is made of organic cotton and recycled polyester. It's cozy, cute and perfect for lounging around. Best part is, it's 50% off.

$88
$44
Nordstrom

Free People Nightingale Cardigan

We're totally in love with this slouchy, oversized cardigan from Free People. It's made from ultra soft yarn, and the ivory color is perfect for putting together a stunning winter white get-up. It's on sale right now for 40% off!

$108
$65
Nordstrom

Madewell Addition Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket

In the market for a chic puffer jacket that's perfect for travel? We recommend this one from Madewell. It's on sale for just $83.

$138
$83
Nordstrom

Free People Celmente Lace Sleeve Mock Neck Top

This oh-so pretty mock neck top from Free People immediately caught our eye for its gorgeous lace sleeves. It's on sale right now for under $50.

$78
$47
Nordstrom

Madewell Flutter Sleeve (Re)sourced Cotton Top

Upgrade your casual everyday look with this flutter sleeve cotton top from Madewell. You can snag this for under $30!

$45
$27
Nordstrom

Born Borman Over the Knee Boot

We're really into the distressed leather look of these boots from Born. It comes in three colors: rust, black and dark grey. We love that it's perfect for everyday wear, and we love it even more for being 60% off!

$260
$104
Nordstrom

Ugg x Telfar Faux Shearling Blanket

This gorgeous faux shearling blanket from the super popular Ugg x Telfar collection is not only cozy, but practical as well. It features a a strap carrier so you can take it on-the-go. Right now it's $100 off. We don't see this lasting too long.

$250
$150
Nordstrom

Madewell High Pile Fleece Portland Jacket

This shrunken fit teddy jacket from Madewell was inspired by old-school outdoor gear, so it has that cool vintage look. It's on sale for less than $100 right now. Sizes are selling out fast, so we highly suggest snagging this ASAP!

$150
$90
Nordstrom

Franco Sarto Janna Over the Knee Boot

Looking for a new pair of OTK boots? We're loving this pair from Franco Sarto. It comes in beige and black, and it's on sale for $125.

$169
$125
Nordstrom

Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie

Say hello to your new go-to bootie for winter. The classic femme mini wedge bootie from Ugg features their signature UGGpure lining that feels just like genuine shearling. It comes in three colors: black, che suede and slate suede. Right now it's on sale for $100. It's a must-buy!

$160
$100
Nordstrom

Free People Brookside Sweater

Love oversized sweaters as much as we do? Then definitely add Free People's Brookside sweater to your bag. It comes in alpine rose, desert camel and black. We love how versatile these are, and they're on sale for a really great price.

$128
$60
Nordstrom

Madewell Crop Cardigan Sweater

You can't go wrong with a cute chunky sweater. We love the simple yet stylish look of the Waller crop cardigan from Madewell. Right now, you can snag this for 40% off!

$98
$59
Nordstrom

