Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
How Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and More Stars Are Celebrating the Holidays This Year

From John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's holiday party to Kate Hudson enjoying polo in the snow, here's how the stars are getting into the festive spirit of the holidays this year. Check it out below.

By Emlyn Travis Dec 23, 2021 10:47 PMTags
It's the most wonderful time of the year and these celebrities are out making the most of it! 

As the temperatures drop and the year draws to a close, stars including Eva LongoriaQueer Eye's Bobby Berk and Jordin Sparks have all found themselves drawn into the festive spirit of the holidays. 

At the top of the nice list are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who threw a holiday party and got all dressed up in their holiday best. While John opted for a red Christmas sweater and black jeans, Chrissy went all out in a Santa-inspired outfit complete with matching red stockings and a pair of reindeer ears. 

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel-Arroyo also channeled her inner Claus in an adorable photo shoot on Instagram that saw her and her husband, Victor Arroyo, dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, with their baby, Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV, playing the role of a very surprised elf. 

"Arrow got a peek at the naughty & nice list," she wrote. "which one were you this year?!"

While some dressed up as Old Saint Nick, other stars took a moment to sit down with him. That includes The HillsSpencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who took their 4-year-old son, Gunner Stone, to meet Santa. Singer Jordin Sparks also took her son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., to meet Kris Kringle at Santa Monica Place. 

 

photos
Celebrity Holiday Cards

Cold-weather lovers like Kate Hudson—rocking a one-piece ski suit—frolicked in the snow, enjoying the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship finals at the Aspen Valley Polo Club. 

Elsewhere, country singer Jimmie Allen and his family traded ice skates for roller skates while visiting Schellville Christmas Village in Delaware. "Christmas things back home in Delaware are always special," he wrote on Instagram. "We love bringing our kids back to where we grew up. No matter where I go, Delaware will always be HOME."

In the warmer California weather, Eva Longoria and Robin Thicke both took their families on a visit to Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif., while Eugene Levy hosted the Palisades Village Menorah lighting in celebration of Hanukkah. 

But while some might enjoy the winter weather, other A-listers have preferred to stay indoors. That includes Bobby Berk, who showed off his luxuriously decorated home for the holidays, complete with three stockings for him, his husband, and their dog with their faces printed on them. Meanwhile, Olive the Other Reindeer star Drew Barrymore showed off her Christmas spirit with a hilarious selfie with her tree. 

You can find out all about how all these celebs—and more!—are celebrating below. 

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Merry Christmas!" the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote online. "Love, The McAllisters." 

Instagram
David Beckham

"Yep I'm a fan @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," the soccer stud wrote on Instagram. "Christmas jumpers are out." 

Kentucky Governor's Office
Elle Smith

Miss USA visits Taylor County, Kentucky to deliver Christmas gifts as part of First Lady Britainy Beshear's Christmas toy drive. 

Courtesy of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
Kate Hudson

The actress, rocking a one-piece ski suit, joined the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship finals at the Aspen Valley Polo Club.

Line 8 Photography
Eva Longoria

The actress, producer and director invites her family to Holiday Road in Calabasas, Calif. 

Instagram
Robin Thicke

"Had the best time at @holidayroad," April Love Geary wrote on Instagram after visiting Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Instagram
Jimmie Allen

"Christmas things back home in Delaware are always special," the country singer shared from Schellville Christmas Village. "We love bringing our kids back to where we grew up. No matter where I go, Delaware will always be HOME." 

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

It's a red hot holiday party for the famous couple! 

Danielle Kara Photography
Mark Anthony Cuevas

"Thankful for the memories we continue to make," the Love Is Blind star wrote on Instagram

Instagram / Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

The pair appears with Santa and their 4-year-old son, Gunner Stone.

Lexus Gallegas // Grand Marnier
Jason Bolden

The celebrity stylist joins interior designer Adair Curtis in raising a glass to the holidays with Grand Marnier. 

Instagram
Nicole Franzel-Arroyo

"Arrow got a peek at the naughty & nice list," the Big Brother star wrote on Instagram. "Which one were you this year?!" 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

Just in time for the holidays, The Challenge star treats his family to gifts from 1800Flowers. 

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for ShoeDazzle
Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset star spreads some cheer as ShoeDazzle's holiday sleigh arrives in Santa Monica, Calif., with items from her shoe collection. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

While celebrating the premiere of The Holiday Fix Up with Maria Menounos, the actress wears her holiday collection with LULUSIMONSTUDIO. 

e.l.f. Cosmetics
Sarah Hyland

This holiday season, the Modern Family star gets glam to celebrate the release of e.l.f. Cosmetics' TikTok holiday movie, Big Mood, Big e.l.f.ing City. 

Michael Simon
Jordin Sparks

After using Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self-Test, the American Idol singer and her son safely visit Santa Claus at Santa Monica Place. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Laverne Cox

The Orange Is the New Black star gets in the holiday spirit by attending HeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball concert. 

Chelsea Lauren
Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer celebrates the season with Tanqueray at her festive CURATEUR Winter 2021 dinner in Los Angeles. 

Shutterfly
Bobby Berk

The Queer Eye star and interior designer steps up his holiday décor game with a few of his favorite pieces from Shutterfly. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Aerie
Aly Raisman

While visiting The Drew Barrymore Show, the Olympic gymnast couldn't leave without surprising Drew Barrymore with the comfiest of gifts from Aerie. 

Instagram
Giada DeLaurentiis

"Beginning to look a lot like Christmas," the Food Network star wrote. "#mommymoments." 

Instagram
Maria Menounos

"HOW is it the holiday season already?!" the best-selling author wrote on Instagram. "For any of you last-minute shoppers (been there, know how stressful it is), I got you. This year, I partnered with @marshalls and @tjmaxx to find these chic holiday looks AND thoughtful gifts for everyone on my list, all at amazing prices." 

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!" the actress wrote while getting a kiss from her husband. "The Napa Christmas Tree is finally lit."
  

Instagram
Joanna Gaines

"Got to hang out with Santa last night!" the Fixer Upper star wrote on Instagram.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Holiday Road
Alfonso Ribeiro

The America's Funniest Home Videos host and his family attend the Holiday Road Friends & Family preview night at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Dodgers Holiday Festival
Connie Britton

The Friday Night Lights alum poses for a photo with Santa at the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodger Stadium. 

Instagram
Drew Barrymore

Introducing the talk-show host's Christmas tree for 2021. 

Michael Simon for HomeGoods
Loni Love

The Real co-host checks out the stocked shelves at HomeGoods where she discovered more than a few great gifts. 

Green Lit Pro
Ziwe

The comedian participates in Neiman Marcus' virtual "White Elephant" event in the spirit of the "Celebrate Big, Love Even Bigger" campaign.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2021: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

