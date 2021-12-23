How Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and More Stars Are Celebrating the Holidays This Year

Watch : See William & Kate's Royal Christmas Card 2021

It's the most wonderful time of the year and these celebrities are out making the most of it!

As the temperatures drop and the year draws to a close, stars including Eva Longoria, Queer Eye's Bobby Berk and Jordin Sparks have all found themselves drawn into the festive spirit of the holidays.

At the top of the nice list are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who threw a holiday party and got all dressed up in their holiday best. While John opted for a red Christmas sweater and black jeans, Chrissy went all out in a Santa-inspired outfit complete with matching red stockings and a pair of reindeer ears.

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel-Arroyo also channeled her inner Claus in an adorable photo shoot on Instagram that saw her and her husband, Victor Arroyo, dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, with their baby, Victor "Arrow" Arroyo IV, playing the role of a very surprised elf.

"Arrow got a peek at the naughty & nice list," she wrote. "which one were you this year?!"

While some dressed up as Old Saint Nick, other stars took a moment to sit down with him. That includes The Hills' Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who took their 4-year-old son, Gunner Stone, to meet Santa. Singer Jordin Sparks also took her son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., to meet Kris Kringle at Santa Monica Place.