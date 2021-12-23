See Jeannie Mai Transform Her Home Into a "Winter Wonderland" for Second Baby Shower

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

The greatest gift for Jeannie Mai Jenkins this season is love.

As the countdown continues for the arrival of her first child with Jeezy, The Real co-host was treated to a second baby shower from close family and friends. In an Instagram posted on Dec. 23, Jeannie shared a glimpse into her private celebration nicknamed Baby Sno's Bash.

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met?" she shared on social media. "Baby J isn't even here yet—yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love."

Jeannie added, "And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland."

Guests in attendance enjoyed sweet sounds from DJ Mix Master Davi, drinks from Southern Sips and food from chef Delroy Christian.