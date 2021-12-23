Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
See Jeannie Mai Transform Her Home Into a "Winter Wonderland" for Second Baby Shower

Friends and family showered The Real co-host Jeannie Mai and husband Jeezy with love at the couple's second shower before the arrival of their first child.

Watch: Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

The greatest gift for Jeannie Mai Jenkins this season is love.

As the countdown continues for the arrival of her first child with Jeezy, The Real co-host was treated to a second baby shower from close family and friends. In an Instagram posted on Dec. 23, Jeannie shared a glimpse into her private celebration nicknamed Baby Sno's Bash.  

"How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I've never met?" she shared on social media. "Baby J isn't even here yet—yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love."

Jeannie added, "And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland." 

Guests in attendance enjoyed sweet sounds from DJ Mix Master Davi, drinks from Southern Sips and food from chef Delroy Christian.

Back in September, Jeannie announced on The Real that she was expecting her first child. While she'd previously said she didn't see motherhood in her future, a relationship with Jeezy changed things.

"I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you," Jeannie shared with her co-hosts. "I'm so thankful to be on a show that's really helped me to grow and to evolve and to see myself differently than I would have ever imagined seeing myself." 

Just last month, Jeannie was treated to another celebration with a travel-themed baby shower. Guests including Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, joined Elaine Welteroth and DJ Ruckus for a special day honoring Baby Jenkins. 

In case you missed the party, keep scrolling for all the thoughtful details.

Michael Simon
Baby on Board

There was no missing mom-to-be Jeannie Mai Jenkins in her bright yellow dress. 

Michael Simon
Afternoon Getaway

Inside the celebration, balloon arrangements by Balloon Ladies Co. and florals by Sunny Sil Floral Design filled the room. 

Michael Simon
Mom and Dad

Jeannie and Jeezy shared a sweet moment as they celebrated their baby on the way with loved ones. 

Michael Simon
Drink Up

There were plenty of options to choose from at the bar, including Owl's Brew, Naud Cognac and Avión Tequila.

Michael Simon
Jet Set

A passport prop played into Jeannie's adventure-themed baby shower decor, while clever cocktail names paid homage to the secret sex of the baby. 

Michael Simon
Baby Bumpin'

Elaine Welteroth, who is also pregnant, joined in the festivities with her husband, Jonathan Singletary.

Michael Simon
Three-Faced

The pregnant TV host posed with Too Faced co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson

Michael Simon
Keeping It Real

Adrienne Houghton was there to help celebrate her The Real co-host's pregnancy. 

