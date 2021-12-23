See How Kathy Hilton Transformed Her Los Angeles Home Into a Holiday Winter Wonderland

The room also contained a "very special" gift from the King of Pop himself. "This toy chest was a gift from Michael Jackson," she said. "This was a toy chest filled with gifts for me for a Christmas maybe 12 years ago. We were both living at the Bel-Air Hotel."

She added that the entire family are huge fans of the holidays, celebrating over the course of multiple days and cooking together often. "Nicky's a good baker," Kathy commented, before cheekily adding that "Paris licks the bowl."

Kathy also explained how, since the coronavirus pandemic began, she's come to learn new things about her children, saying, "In the last couple years, with the pandemic, I felt having my children home a lot more, and especially during Christmas, that we were able to interact together."

What did she discover? She added, "They actually enjoy doing crafting!"

The Bravo star encouraged others to try doing the same with their own families. "Sit down with a family member and do some kind of a craft with them," she said. "Bring the things over, bring things that you already have, get a fresh wreath, a fake wreath, whatever. It's the quality time."

Standing at her front door, she ended the video with a festive farewell. "I've got to get going because I have to get back to the North Pole," she joked. "But I wish everybody a safe and healthy holiday."