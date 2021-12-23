Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Watch : 2021 In Review: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Bombshell Interview

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre.

David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4.

According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have jurisdiction over her."

"Two; she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it," he continued. "Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge."