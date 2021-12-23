You Have to See Kathy Hilton's Homemade Christmas Gift for Rihanna

Rihanna and Kathy Hilton are the surprise BFFs we never knew we needed.
The internet first took note of the unlikely friendship in September, when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended a Met Gala after party hosted by the fashion mogul. Kathy blessed fans with a photo of the pair together at the event, and while they haven't exactly been hanging out on a regular basis since then, Kathy did reveal during E! News Daily Pop on that she's giving Rihanna not one, but two Christmas gifts this year.
"I'm a crafter. I'm very into crafting," she said as part of the exclusive chat, showing E! News' cameras one of the gifts she made herself. "So I made this wreath for Rihanna and I also made her a Christmas tree."
Kathy personalized Rihanna's lavish wreath by adorning a pink crown, several Fenty Beauty products and caviar. Yes, caviar.
"Rihanna loves caviar, so if you see the little caviar over here in the blue tin," Kathy added while giving a little tour of the wreath. "I got a bottle of pink champagne on crystal. Should've written in Moët Chandon something. And then a little balloon dog over here. And just these are her favorite colors!"
We can only begin to imagine what Rihanna's other gift entails. Hopefully she'll share it with the world!
In the meantime, you need to hear Kathy dish on what she got her own daughters Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38, and Paris Hilton, 40—the latter of which recently received the best gift of all: a wedding.
Paris and Carter Reum said "I do" as part of an extravagant three-day celebration, and naturally, Kathy played a big role in the planning process.
Carter did too, apparently. As Kathy hilariously recalled, "The minute that we allowed him to call us Kathy and Rick—'cause it was always Mr. and Mrs. Hilton—but the minute we let him call us by our first name, all of a sudden, he's stepping on my toes."
This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone watching Paris in Love, the Peacock series documenting The Simple Life star's journey down the aisle. On one episode, Kathy even likened the save-the-dates Carter picked out to dog birthday party invitations.
"He wanted another wedding planner, then he wanted this other chef," Kathy said on Daily Pop. "And I was like no, Wolfgang Puck is already done, I've already talked to their office. That's a good friend and I know he's gonna do an amazing job"
Most importantly, "We're writing a check, not him!" she added.
Hear more about Paris and Carter's nuptials (and their honeymoon!), along with Kathy's holiday plans, in the above Daily Pop interview!
