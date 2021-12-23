You Have to See Kathy Hilton's Homemade Christmas Gift for Rihanna

Watch : Kathy Hilton Sounds Off on Daughter Paris' Groomzilla!

Rihanna and Kathy Hilton are the surprise BFFs we never knew we needed.

The internet first took note of the unlikely friendship in September, when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended a Met Gala after party hosted by the fashion mogul. Kathy blessed fans with a photo of the pair together at the event, and while they haven't exactly been hanging out on a regular basis since then, Kathy did reveal during E! News Daily Pop on that she's giving Rihanna not one, but two Christmas gifts this year.

"I'm a crafter. I'm very into crafting," she said as part of the exclusive chat, showing E! News' cameras one of the gifts she made herself. "So I made this wreath for Rihanna and I also made her a Christmas tree."

Kathy personalized Rihanna's lavish wreath by adorning a pink crown, several Fenty Beauty products and caviar. Yes, caviar.