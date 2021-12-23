You Need to See What Happened When Mariah Carey and Daughter Monroe Went to McDonald's

Watch : Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays

The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is being naughty and nice.

On Thursday, Dec. 23, the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, 52, posted a hilarious Instagram video that features her and her family visiting a local McDonald's in Aspen, Colo., and pulling some lighthearted pranks on the staff with some help from assistants and daughter, Monroe Cannon.

In their first prank, Monroe, 10, attempts to order a Mariah Carey T-shirt, beanie, and Big Mac at the drive-through window with a hilariously aggressive, raspy New York accent. While the prank may have been in good fun and not sponsored, the merchandise is real and part of Mariah's current Mariah Meal promotion with McDonald's.

As a result of her accent, the man on the opposite side of the intercom can't understand her and politely asks her to order at the window instead. When she declines, he then asks, "Uh, ma'am? Can you please leave the store and never come back? Thank you very much."