These $27 Sherpa Memory Foam Slippers on Amazon Have 35,000+ Five-Star Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy holidays, shoppers! We've finally made it to Christmas. After spending the last week or so running around town trying to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, we've got a cozy treat for your feet.
Amazon put these comfy pair of slippers on sale and it's a must-have for everyone. As much as we don't mind splurging on a pair of plush slippers, we can't pass up a good deal. If thousands of Amazon shoppers say they're amazing, that makes it even better.
These slippers from ULTRAIDEAS features warm fleece lining, solid non-slip rubber soles, and memory foam insoles for maximum comfort. We love how stylish these look, and you can wear these both at home or out to the grocery store.
It's a cute and snuggly pair of slippers that Amazon shoppers seem to really love. In fact, it has over 35,000 perfect reviews. If you plan on staying home this New Year's Eve, it's a great pair to have.
Read on to find out more, and to snag a pair for yourself.
ULTRAIDEAS Cozy Memory Foam Fleece Lined Slippers
These slip-on slippers by ULTRAIDEAS come in five colors: black, dark blue, grey, wine and purple. It's made with ultra plush fleece lining to keep your feet cozy and warm. It features a solid rubber sole so you can wear it both indoors and out. It also has a high-density memory foam insole that forms to the shape of your feet, so you stay nice and comfortable. Sizes range from 5-6 to 11-12, and reviewers say you may want to size up. Amazon even has an extra savings coupon available right now where you can save an additional 5% off.
If you need a little more convincing, check out the following rave reviews:
"I really love these cozy, cute slippers! I read lots of slipper reviews before choosing these, and I'm glad I picked them. They feel really soft and warm on my feet, they stay on well, and they look nice."
"LOVE these slippers! They are so soft and comfortable. I agree with those who suggest that you buy your pair one size larger than what you normally purchase. Doing that keeps your slippers very roomy inside and keeps your heels away from hanging off of the back ridge. They feel safe on my feet and are very warm. They wash well too!"
"I was a little skeptical about these because I'm not a big slipper person. I prefer socks, but my new apartment floor is just too cold for socks alone. I shouldn't have worried because these are SO warm and very comfortable. Overall I love these and I'm really glad I purchased!"
"Heaven on feet. Oh my goodness. These slippers are so incredibly comfortable. I ordered a size up like other reviewers said and they fit perfectly. I'm in love with these!"
"Just received these slippers yesterday and I'm already wanting two more colors. I put these straight on after opening my package. They immediately provided warmth within five seconds of wear. The memory foam makes you feel as though you are walking on clouds."
