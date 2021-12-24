The 40 Best Celeb Recommended Books of 2021: Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe that it is almost 2022? Neither can we. Of course, we are looking forward to a fresh start, but that doesn't mean we have to leave everything from 2021 behind. There have been so many great books that worth reading (and even reading again). If you're not sure how to narrow it down, take the guess work out of your researching and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.
We are looking back at the 2021 celebrity reading recommendations with intriguing picks from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Becca Kufrin, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner, Halle Berry, Stephen Curry, Emma Roberts, Camilla Parker Bowles, Jenna Bush Hager, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Summer House star Carl Radke, and Emma Corrin from The Crown.
The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
"Holy Moly!... you will NOT be able to put this book down! If you're looking for the ultimate page turner, I highly recommend The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave," Reese Witherspoon shared.
The actress said, "This story centers around Hannah, who is settling into her new role as a wife & stepmother when her husband suddenly disappears leaving her with an ominous note and a request to protect his daughter. There's so much to love about this thrilling, roller coaster of a novel: mysterious identities, unreliable friendships, dubious loyalties and terrifying chase sequences through the streets of Austin, Texas." This book has 30,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Jenna Bush Hager posted, "June's @readwithjenna pick is Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid! A breathtaking story of one summer night that changes everything for the four children of famous singer, Mick Riva. Set in 1980s Malibu, this novel will leave you cherishing the importance and power of the sibling bond. Reid's latest novel is the ultimate summer read filled with suspense, flashbacks, rockstars and one night that will change everything."
This book has 11,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry
The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin shared the People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry as her July book pick on her Instagram Story. The book is about two former best friends who try to rekindle their relationship by taking a vacation together. Jimmy Fallon also recommended this one.
This book has 12,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
"Are you ready for a summer love triangle?" Reese Witherspoon teased on Instagram before sharing that The Paper Palace is "a deeply emotional love story that follows one day in the life of Elle Bishop as she navigates the unraveling of secrets, lies and a very complex love triangle between her childhood best friend and her husband."
Reese confessed, "I was totally immersed in the fast-paced narrative that seamlessly wove together past & present. And ALL the beautiful details in this book are enough to pull at your heartstrings… every sentence is SO vivid and luxurious you feel like you're transported to a lakeside retreat in Cape Cod with a family you have known forever."
Daring Greatly by Brene Brown
"During these odd times I'm finding that I covet books that offer more than an escape," Halle Berry shares via Instagram. Berry was "hooked" on Daring Greatly by Brené Brown when she read a passage in the first chapter that encouraged readers to "show up and be seen."
The Shimmering State by Meredith Westgate
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected The Shimmering State by Meredith Westgate for its September 2021 read. The literary enthusiasts teased, "Would you take a drug that gave you someone else's memory? @meredithwestgate's highly anticipated debut novel is our selection for September and we can't wait to read and discuss it with you!"
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Sarah Jessica Parker is "a fan of" Maggie Shipstead's previous novels, posting, "I'm thrilled to have her newest title in my hands and so delighted to be reunited this author!"
Jenna Bush Hager recommended the same book for May 2021, teasing, "At 14 years old, Marian drops out of school to follow her passion for aviation. A century later, Hadley is an actress caught in the culture of Hollywood. When Hadley is cast to play Marian in a film about the pilot's disappearance, the two women's fates collide. A fierce novel filled with ambition, Maggie's writing is epic in this story that breaks the mold of traditional gender stereotypes."
Animal by Lisa Taddeo
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected Animal by Lisa Taddeo for its July 2021 read. It's about a woman named Joan who has "spent a lifetime enduring the cruelties of men. But when one of them commits a shocking act of violence in front of her, she flees New York City in search of Alice, the only person alive who can help her make sense of her past."
Northern Spy: A Novel by Flynn Berry
"Calling all self-proclaimed detectives," Reese Witherspoon proclaimed as she teased her April 2021 book choice on Instagram. The actress wrote, "If you love a mystery, then you'll devour" Northern Spy by Flynn Berry. What can we expect from this read? She shared, "Set in Northern Ireland, this story explores a world of secrets and lies that tear 2 sisters apart. Following a pitfall with the IRA, one sister is framed for espionage while the other is forced to choose between protecting her loved ones or facing unimaginable consequences." Oh, and Reese promises a "twist" that she "did not see coming."
10 Hidden Heroes by Mark K. Shriver
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie had fun reading and acting out the story from 10 Hidden Heroes by Mark K. Shriver on Instagram. The mother of three says the book "celebrates the many different ways people in communities help each other." And, apparently, it's a crowd-pleaser for pets as well as children.
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Oprah Winfrey believes "Marilynne Robinson's Gilead novels are one of the great triumphs of 21st century literature." She told her fellow readers, "I keep thinking 'I don't even know how Marilynne Robinson does it.'"
Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle site Goop chose Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason for its March 2021 book club read because it's "a modern love story that's funny and dark, sharp and tender, hopeful and hard to put down."
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
Katie Holmes proves that you can never go wrong with a classic. In a March 2021 Instagram, she shared that she was reading Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf. The novel details one day in the life of a high-society woman named Mrs. Clarissa Dalloway.
The Island of Missing Trees: A Novel by Elif Shafak
"What a wonderful read! Let me start by saying that this book moved me to tears... in the best way," Reese Witherspoon admitted.
The actress shared, "It is a powerful and poignant story about love, grief, exile - and a fig tree who sees it all. Set in different time periods, the story revolves around a couple who met in Cyprus shortly before the 1974 conflict. There's magic, mystery and a tree that plays a pivotal role watching over two star-crossed lovers who endure a world war that tears them and their countries apart. Most of all, I love the message at heart: humanity and nature are interwoven and despite our differences, there is far more that unites us."
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
Natalie Portman shared, "Already loving Katie Kitamura's new novel Intimacies— which follows a woman who goes to work as an interpreter at the International Court in The Hague."
Missing Man: The American Spy Who Vanished in Iran by Barry Meier
Sarah Jessica Parker described this pick as "an extraordinary story" and "a thriller," sharing that doesn't "want to put it down." The actor posted, "It's non-fiction but hard to believe the story it tells," revealing that she's a "long time admirer" of the author Barry Meier.
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
Carl Radke selected this one for his most recent book club pick. It's based on a true-life murder mystery and the then-newly created FBI that took up the case.
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Sarah Jessica Parker describes Patrick Radden Keefe's Empire of Pain as "the title everyone is talking about." She even joked, "Now I'll never get any sleep. Who cares."
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Summer House star Carl Radke said, "This book is a funny, thought-provoker that dives deep into one of our favorite topics: therapy and mental health. In other words, keep a pen in your hand when you read this one… because you WILL be underlining sentences left and right."
This book has 11,800+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Good Company by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
Discussing Good Company by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, Jenna Bush Hager promised, "You may think you know what happens, but in no way is this a predictable read!" What's this one about? She shared, "20 years into her happy marriage Flora discovers an envelope containing the wedding ring her husband claimed to have lost years prior. Everything she thinks she knows about herself, her relationship with her husband and best friend-Margot—are flipped upside down."
The Book of Dust: The Secret Commonwealth (Book of Dust, Volume 2) by Philip Pullman
Camilla Parker-Bowles' book club posted, "The Duchess's first recommendation of Season Two is The Secret Commonwealth: the second of Philip Pullman's novels from his The Book of Dust series. The first in the series, La Belle Sauvage, (2017) is a prequel to Northern Lights and we can't wait to dive back in to Lyra's world." This is one of four books she recommended in honor of the late Prince Philip.
The Red Notebook by Antoine Laurain
Camilla Parker Bowles recommended The Red Notebook, which is a about someone who finds an abandoned handbag in Paris. There's nothing in it except for a red notebook with personal thoughts. After reading it, he wants to meet the person who wrote it.
Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian
"Oh [Chris Bohjalian] and @penguinrandomhouse you kept me up late. And woke me early. I had planned to sleep in but this riveting historical fiction novel had me up earlier than the birds. My fellow readers, I dare you to try to put it down," Sarah Jessica Parker wrote about Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian.
The Rock Eaters by Brenda Peynado
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected The Rock Eaters by Brenda Peynado for its June2021 read, writing "What does it mean to be other? What does it mean to love in a world determined to keep us apart? These questions murmur in the heart of each of Brenda Peynado's strange and singular stories. Threaded with magic, transcending time and place, these stories explore what it means to cross borders and break down walls, personally and politically. We can't wait for you to pick up a copy and read along!"
Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford
Oprah Winfrey shared, "I saw so much of my own story in this beautifully written book by Ashley, who—like me—also had to overcome a challenging childhood growing up as a poor, Black girl. Her remarkable memoir about finding love, finding freedom, and finding herself will move you."
The Ensemble by Aja Gabel
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop selected The Ensemble by Aja Gabel for its June 2021 book club pick, declaring, "It's one of our all-time favorites." The book "tells the story of a young, ambitious string quartet as they try to sort out their complicated relationships to music and one another. The Ensemble is about desire, disappointment and success, betrayal and loyalty, and the sometimes-invisible ways our friendships shape the people we become. Jana, Brit, Daniel, Henry: You won't be able to quit these characters."
We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz
Reese Witherspoon shared, "This book is every suspense-lovers dream and it kept me up WAY too late turning pages," describing We Were Never Here as "a novel with crazy twists and turns that will have you ditching your Friday night plans for more chapters."
Reese elaborated, "The story centers around two friends, Emily and Kristin, who love to go on adventures around the world. This year they are in Chile and through a series of circumstances, end up in a room with a dead body… but here's the twist, it's not the first time it has happened to them! Coincidence? You'll just have to pick up a copy to find out...."
Mermaid of Black Conch by Monique Roffey
The Crown star Emma Corrin shared her August 2021 pick via her book Instagram, someb00kswotiread. She posted, "It's been a while since I read fiction, mainly cause I've been enjoying reading biographies and [nonfiction] that I feel I'm learning things from. But so nice to be wrapped up in this incredible world that Roffey creates, to be reminded how much fiction can teach us too. Makes me think about how we receive strangers into our communities, a commentary on the lines between myth and reality, transformations, freedom. It's so good pls read!"
The Turnout by Megan Abbott
Jenna Bush Hager is read The Turnout by Megan Abbott in August 2021. She said, "This story tells the tale of two ballerina sisters, Dara and Marie, who inherit their mother's dance studio after losing their parents in a tragic accident. When suspicion rises on the onset of the studios annual performance of the nutcracker- the dance school falls under a chilling threat. I have been a fan of Megan's work for the longest time and I am honored to share this book with our RWJ community. Her compelling and dark writing will leave you enchanted!"
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations by DeVon Franklin
"What makes any of us 'underrated' in the first place? The expectations of others. They see us as 'too short' to become a ball player, 'too young' to excel at a skill or career, 'too' something to be successful a what we choose. So we get labeled from an outside perspective, not our own," Steph Curry shared via Literati.
The basketball star said, "DeVon Franklin's Live Free takes a hard look at expectations just like these, and shows us how to let them go to live the live we're meant to live, outside of other people's judgement. You know I wear 'underrated' proudly. You can flip the script when you bring your own expectations of yourself. Being your own energy and your own passion. Be Who you're meant to be. On your own terms."
You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz
If you were enthralled watching Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in The Undoing, You Should Have Known, the book that Nicole optioned to create the miniseries, has to be your next read.
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
If you can't get enough of Nine Perfect Strangers, read the book that inspired the Hulu series starring Nicole Kidman.
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
And, of course we couldn't forget about Big Little Lies. If you haven't read the book that inspired the popular TV series, now is the perfect time to check it out.
L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón
Reese Witherspoon teased, "Today's forecast: sunny with a 100% chance of drama! I loved this book. L.A. Weather by [María Amparo Escandón] is a unique story that beautifully weaves together the themes of family and weather as we peel back the curtain on the Alvarados and their hidden lives. Nothing will prepare you for how this story begins. It's unconventional and so real, I felt deeply connected to these characters and clung to their beautiful moments of hope and togetherness."
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Oprah Winfrey selected The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by award-winning poet Honoree Fanonne Jeffers for her September 2021 read. She shared, "This novel beautifully chronicles African American history through the prism of one family, The Garfields. There's family secrets! It's modern yet historical. I envy everyone one of you that gets to read it for the first time. Simply put: It's epic."
Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo
Reese Witherspoon shared, "For anyone who has ever gone looking for their biological parent and found something so much more in its place, this book is for you!" She described the book as a "beautiful exploration of the often complex parameters of freedom, prejudice and individual sense of self."
Lucky by Marissa Stapley
Reese Witherspoon referenced the iconic Britney Spears track at the start of her December 2021 book pick, writing, "This is a story about a girl named Lucky… no really, it is!"
She said, "Following a grifter on the run, you won't be able to put down our December @reesesbookclub pick." The actress shared, "This is such an electric story about an unconventional heroine who is on the run from her past with a winning lottery ticket that could change her future forever. But here's the catch… she can't cash it in! I loved all the twists and turns of this adventure, not knowing where Lucky was going to end up next. For the perfect Holiday escape, pick up a copy."
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
Becca Kufrin shared the book A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins in a recent Instagram Story. This is a suspenseful thriller written by the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Girl on the Train. After a young man is gruesomely murdered on a London houseboat, there are questions about three women who knew him.
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Summer House star Carl Radke's book club picked Beach Read by Emily Henry for one of its selections. The New York Times Bestseller tells the story of "a romance writer who no longer believes in love and a literary writer stuck in a rut," which may lead to them to change their opinions on happily ever after endings. This book has 10,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
This book has 12,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more enjoyable books, these are the December 2021 new releases that we loved reading.