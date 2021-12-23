Jaden Smith Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Intervention

Watch : Will & Jaden Smith, "The Lion King" & More - Full Episode

Jaden Smith is looking and feeling healthier after putting on 10 pounds in two years.

In September 2019 episode of his family's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, his parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, revealed that they had staged an intervention about their son's eating habits. Jada said Jaden was "wasting away" and was not getting enough nutrients. Their son said he was a vegetarian and admitted that he sometimes ate just one or two meals a day. On the episode, a doctor said Jaden had some nutritional deficiencies and recommended that he change his diet and take supplements.

On Red Table Talk on Wednesday, Dec. 22, Jaden said he "definitely" feels better since the family health episode. "I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," the 23-year-old said. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on my muscle."