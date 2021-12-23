Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
See the Shocking Moment a Snake Bit Singer Maeta's Face During Music Video Shoot

Singer Maeta proved she’ll do basically anything for her art. But warning: if you're afraid of snakes, you might not want to watch this video.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 23, 2021 4:08 PM
MusicCelebrities
This is anything but hissterical.

Singer Maeta, 21, took to Instagram on Dec. 19 to share the shocking moment she was bitten by a snake while filming one of her music videos. As she's lying on the floor in a black lace body suit, two serpents were placed on top of her—and one get a little too close, taking a nip at her chin. As she captioned the quick clip, "What I go through to make videos for y'all."

Snake bite aside, Maeta is slithering into 2022 on a high after a momentous year. In April, she signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation and released her EP Habits, which features songs like "Toxic," "Bitch Don't Be Mad" and "Teen Scene." Plus, the Indianapolis native joined H.E.R. on the Back of My Mind Tour in October.

Not a bad start for a kid who dreamed of moving to L.A. to follow her dreams. "Music has been my thing my whole entire life," she told All Access Music in March 2020. "I've always been the singer, whether it's with my family or at school, it's been what everybody has known me as. People have always been supportive, but they honestly had to be because there was nothing I was going to do other than this."

Maeta caught fans' attention after uploading songs to SoundCloud and Instagram and later releasing her debut EP, Do Not Disturb, in 2019. And, well, the rest is history.

 

"I remember watching VH1 top 20 countdown every morning as a kid, that's what inspired me to be a singer," she told All Access Music. "I wanted to sing and make videos like everybody I saw. I started doing covers at like 7 years old and started posting them when I was like 13. That never changed and has gotten me where I am today."

 

