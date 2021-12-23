Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Gives Update on "Scary" Week After Her Baby Contracted COVID-19

Instagram

On Dec. 21, Kevin revealed it had been a "tough week" for the Bachelor in Paradise couple and their little one.

"Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us," he wrote alongside photos of Astrid and Auggy at the hospital. "Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well. August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone. We are in isolation until after Christmas."

He also expressed his appreciation for "the best mother and teammate there is."

"@astridloch is such a champ," Kevin stated in part of the post, "she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."