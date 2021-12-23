Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
HolidaysBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Gives Update on "Scary" Week After Her Baby Contracted COVID-19

Earlier in the week, Astrid Loch's fiancé and fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Kevin Wendt shared their 4-week-old son, August, had been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 23, 2021 1:30 PMTags
BabiesHealthCelebritiesBachelor in ParadiseCoronavirusBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor" Teaser, Carrie's Advice & Drake's Fancy Toilet

Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch is giving fans an update on her newborn son's health.

Shortly after her fiancé Kevin Wendt shared their 4-week-old baby boy, August, had tested positive for COVID-19 and been hospitalized, Astrid revealed they were "back home & soaking up all the cuddles." She also thanked their followers for their well-wishes.

"This week was scary," the reality TV star wrote alongside the Dec. 22 post, which showed her holding the child. "Watching Auggy get poked and prodded at the hospital and feeling completely helpless was a nightmare but he was such a trooper and I couldn't be more thankful for the healthcare professionals who took such great care of our little guy."

Astrid then expressed her desire "for no other parent to have to go though what we did this week" and issued a message. "This new variant is aggressive and spreading quickly," she continued. "Please be safe this holiday season and do your part to protect those who are unprotected."

photos
Stars Open Up About Coronavirus Battles

Several of their fellow Bachelor alums then took to the comments section to offer words of support. 

"Wishing you all a speedy recovery!!!!!!!!!" Alexis Waters wrote. "I love you." Added Vanessa Grimaldi, "So happy you're both back home!!"

Instagram

On Dec. 21, Kevin revealed it had been a "tough week" for the Bachelor in Paradise couple and their little one.

"Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us," he wrote alongside photos of Astrid and Auggy at the hospital. "Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well. August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone. We are in isolation until after Christmas." 

He also expressed his appreciation for "the best mother and teammate there is." 

"@astridloch is such a champ," Kevin stated in part of the post, "she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Set Off on Holiday Getaway Together

2

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

3

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Set Off on Holiday Getaway Together

2

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

3

Watch Wheel of Fortune Contestant Lose a Car On a Technicality

4

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

5

Was That a Possible You Easter Egg in Emily in Paris?