How And Just Like That Said Goodbye to Willie Garson in Emotional Episode

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Spoiler Alert: This article contains details from the latest season two episode of And Just Like That.

Dear John, please stop leaving poor Carrie letters.

On Dec. 23, Sex and the City fans got another shocking surprise in the twisting saga of And Just Like That. In the episode "Some of My Best Friends," Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) took Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) ashes back to her old apartment—in a Barney's shopping bag she pulled out from storage.

Walking his ashes into her old closet she gently placed the remains on a shelf as she told him, "Just until I figure out where you really want to be." Somberly, she stepped into her bedroom and back into her new reality of being single again in the city.

Looking down at her nightstand, Carrie spotted a handwritten letter from BFF Stanford (Willie Garson) "Dearest Carrie," the letter began, "By the time you read this I'll be in Tokyo. I couldn't tell you without crying. And you have had enough crying."