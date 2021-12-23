Behati Prinsloo Gives Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Her and Adam Levine’s Daughters

Watch : Behati Prinsloo Tells Best Part of Returning to VS Fashion Show

Now this is guaranteed to put a little sweetness in your life.



Behati Prinsloo gave her followers a treat just in time for holidays by sharing a rare of glimpse of family life with her husband, Adam Levine, 42, and their two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, don't share photos of their little ones all too often, so her recent post is a real delight.



On Dec. 22, the runway model, 33, posted a few behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram, along with the caption, "The elf is watching." The snapshots included footage of their daughters spending good ol' quality time together—and also featured cute shots of just her and Adam, as well as Behati alongside a few of her pals.

Ahead of the holidays, in early November, Behati exclusively dished to E! News about what she's looking forward to the most when it comes to her family and the future.