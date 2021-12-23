Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Patrick Schwarzenegger Jokes That Mom Maria Shriver Will "Kill Me" Over Blond Hair Transformation

Patrick Schwarzenegger debuted his blond hair 'do, but sister Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't a fan. Patrick joked that mom Maria Shriver would hate the look before she gave her honest take.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is ready to ring in this holiday season in style. But not everyone in his family approves. 

The actor, 28, revealed his blond hair makeover earlier this week, posting a video of himself ruffling his light locks. 

Right away, he began speculating that parents Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger might not love the new look. "Moms gonna kill me," he captioned the clip.

It seems his sister Katherine Schwarzenegger isn't a fan. "Not unless i get my hands on you first," wrote the author, who recently revealed she's expecting her second baby with Chris Pratt

However, Maria actually loved her son's new hairstyle. She commented, "you look great with any hair color," with a heart emoji.

Alex Pettyfer also wrote "Love it," while Jason Kennedy joked, "Did you add roses to your bedroom ceiling orrr."

Patrick later showed off his fresh color during a coffee run in Brentwood, Calif., at Caffe Luxxe. He'll soon be starring in The Staircase and The Yacht, though it's unclear if his blond hair will make it onscreen. 

Earlier this week, brother Joseph Baena reflected on his dynamic with the Schwarzenegger family during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, explaining why he doesn't use his dad's last name.

"There's a few different variables in that," Joseph said on air. "But that's just not my main priority at the moment, so I'm just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now."

That's not to say that the politician and actor hasn't influenced his career, with Joseph saying, "I mean, my dad is a stallion. He's a man's man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot."

He continued, "So in a way, he's influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I'm doing."

 

