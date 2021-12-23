Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Drew Barrymore Reveals Keanu Reeves Gave Her "Ride of My Life" on Motorcycle for 16th Birthday

Drew Barrymore had one Sweet 16 to remember! On a recent episode of her talk show, the actress recalled the time she and Keanu Reeves rode down the streets of L.A. at "warp speed."

Drew Barrymore and Keanu Reeves are taking a ride down memory lane.

During the Dec. 21 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the two stars, who appeared in the 1986 Christmas movie Babes in Toyland, reminisced about their time working on what Drew described as an "obscure masterpiece."

"We had so much fun making it," she said, as Keanu called the experience "crazy" and gave shout-outs to co-stars Richard Mulligan and Jill Schoelen.

"I'm just looking back from 1986 until now, we have both had the privilege and fortune to keep going—what a blessing that is," Drew told the Matrix Resurrections star. "You're someone I think of, too, as being so gracious about it."

When Keanu showed his appreciation for Drew's "kind" words, the talk show host then brought up one of her favorite memories of the actor from her teenage years.

"I was at this club and it was my 16th birthday, and you came in—this is the memory I have of it, if you have anything to add or change please let me know—and you walked in and you grabbed my hand and you took me outside and you put me on your motorcycle," she remembered. "And we drove at the warp speed of my life."

While Keanu couldn't specifically recall the encounter, Drew told her guest, "You took me on the ride of my life. And I was so free, I was such a free human being."

"It was just this moment where I just remember loving life and being so happy," she shared. "I hold it so dear because the older we get, the harder it is to get to that feeling."

According to the Charlie's Angels alum, she ended up "skipping" back to the party once Keanu dropped her off at the club. She added, "I'm now realizing you can't have a better Sweet 16 than being put on your motorcycle and having the moment where you understand what freedom is."

The anecdote appeared to stir some warm feelings for Keanu, who agreed with Drew that "there is a freedom to it back in those beautiful days."

However, for Keanu, he feels the freest through acting.

"I love what happens after someone says 'action.' We begin and we're in the moment," he explained on the show. "We might have prepared a lot and we have our past and history and what we're trying to do in the story we're trying to tell, but that moment of 'action' or 'let's begin,' it's fun."

