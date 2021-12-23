Brett Oppenheim Reflects on Split From Tina Louise One Day After Brother Jason's Breakup

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

As it turns out, both Oppenheim brothers are single.

While Jason Oppenheim made headlines about his split with Selling Sunset co-star Chrishell Stause, twin Brett Oppenheim also announced his breakup on the same day.

During an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Brett revealed he was "single" less than a year after becoming official with Tina Louise. The Sugar Taco co-owner wrote on her Instagram Story, "Brett is my ex, but we remain very good friends."

Now, Brett has spoken out about where they stand. "I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship," he wrote on social media, alongside a gallery of photos of the pair, on Dec. 22.

"Tina is the most genuine… loving…beautiful woman I could have ever dreamed of…with the most breathtaking smile," the real estate mogul continued. "I will always love her and be her friend."