Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
12 Under $30 Clutches & Purses on Amazon That Are Perfect for New Year's Eve

Looking for a cute clutch that won't break the bank? We've rounded up 12 affordable options that are perfect for a night out.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 23, 2021 11:00 AMTags
As crazy as it seems, 2021 is almost over! If you're planning to go out and celebrate this New Year's Eve, we found some extra glam clutches you may want to get your hands on ASAP. Best part is, they're all under $30 on Amazon! 

We love this gorgeous sparkly evening bag that you can use as a clutch or a shoulder bag. It's on sale for just $16 and it has over 1,600 five-star reviews. If you're looking for something that can hold just the essentials and won't bother you while you're dancing the night away, we recommend this crossbody phone bag. It's less than $20 and has over 3,800 five-star reviews. 

New Year's Eve will be here before you know it, so there's no better time to shop. We've rounded up some of the best under $30 clutches and purses we could find on Amazon. Check those out below. 

Outrip Evening Glitter Clutch

You're sure to sparkle with this classic evening clutch with a removable chain. It comes in four colors, and it's less than $15! 

$14
Amazon

Dexmay Women Envelope Purse

We love the sleek style of this envelope purse. According to multiple Amazon shoppers, it's surprisingly roomy and can fit all the essentials you need for a night out. There are multiple color options to choose from including black, brown, red and blush. 

$29
Amazon

1

James Franco Breaks Silence 4 Years After Sex Misconduct Allegations

2

Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Off Christmas Festivities With Photo Shoot

3
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Set Off on Holiday Getaway Together

Kukoo Small Crossbody Cell Phone Bag

If you only need to carry the absolute essentials like your phone, ID, some cash and a couple of cards, we recommend this crossbody cell phone bag. It comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and it's on sale for less than $20. Plus, it's an Amazon shopper-fave with over 3,800 five-star reviews.

$21
$18
Amazon

Envelope Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap

This classy clutch has over 3,900 five-star reviews. It comes in so many colors, features a magnetic snap flap and you can choose to use the chain strap or the long wrist strap. It's a purse that Amazon shoppers seem to really love, with many saying it's highly versatile and just "perfect." 

$20
$19
Amazon

Glitter Clutch Purses

We love how pretty this glittery evening bag is. It comes in multiple colors including champagne, black, pink and gold. Amazon shoppers say it's nicely made and super stylish. It's such a great option for New Year's Eve.

$29
Amazon

Satin Clutch Evening Bag 

This satin clutch in sparkling burgundy will give a nice pop of color to a little black dress. According to Amazon reviewers, it's not only beautiful, it's also roomy for an evening bag.  

$18
Amazon

Babeyond 1920s Flapper Handbag 

This glitzy 1920s-style flapper handbag is so pretty and unique. It's compact, but perfect for fitting the absolute essentials. Plus, it has over 1,400 five-star reviews.

$26
$23
Amazon

Leopard Print Envelope Evening Clutch

This stylish leopard print clutch is a wardrobe staple. Amazon shoppers say it's so soft and perfect for any occasion. One reviewer loved it so much they just had to buy a matching pair of shoes. 

$35
$27
Amazon

Nodykka Sparkling Evening Shoulder Bag

This gorgeous purse is one you'll want to wear on all your nights out. It comes in 11 colors including gold, champagne, pink and black. It has over 1,600 five-star reviews and you can snag this for as low as $15.

$21
$15
Amazon

Before & Ever Evening Bag

We love cute pieces that can instantly level-up any look like this Before & Ever Evening Bag. It comes in two colors: black shimmer and pearl shimmer. There's also a coupon available on Amazon right now for you to save 20% off the black option. 

$26
Amazon

Charming Tailor Clutch

This lovely satin clutch is simple and sophisticated. It comes many colors and can comfortably fit your phone, compact, lipsticks, cards and keys. It's a great affordable option for New Year's Eve. 

$27
Amazon

Charming Tailor Faux Suede Clutch

This pretty suede clutch from Charming Tailor has over 1,000 five-star reviews. It features a sturdy chain strap and a magnetic snap closure. You can even get this in multiple colors including nude, burgundy, royal blue and leopard. Out of all the ones on this list, this one has to be our fave!

$44
$24
Amazon

Looking for more New Year's Eve must-haves? Check out Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Share Their Tips for Hosting a Small New Year's Eve Soiree.

