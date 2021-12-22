Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Celebrates a Year Sober: "This Time Last Year I Was at My Lowest"

Watch : Gordon Ramsay Talks Going to "Hell and Back" a Second Time

Gordon Ramsay's daughter, Holly Ramsay, is celebrating one year of sobriety.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the 21-year-old took to Instagram to pen an emotional post about how her decision to stop drinking last year has changed her life "both mentally and physically."

Holly began the letter by stating that her decision to abstain from alcohol wasn't "something I thought I would ever say at the age of 21," but that "by 21 (nearly 22) I never thought I would've been through half of what I have."

She explained that her decision to "take a break from alcohol" was because drinking wasn't benefiting her mental health.

"This time last year I was at my lowest and I was scared but I made a decision to take control of what I could - and that meant removing alcohol from my life," she revealed. "It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly."