Dear Reader: Bridgerton Season 2 Finally Has a Release Date

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Well this should be the talk of the ton.

On Dec. 25, Netflix dropped a video featuring the cast delivering the sweet news that Bridgerton will be back on March 25, 2022.

In the clip, the series' actors are handed a single sheet of paper as their eyes bulge out with excitement.

"Is that Whistledown?" asks Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton). "What's she got to say today, the cheeky little mistress."

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) reveals the answer along with her co-stars, "Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It is customary for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25."

Nothing scandalous here. The happy news comes even as a surprise to the cast who gleefully state they "actually didn't know that!"

"She's always got the goss," laughs Bailey as co-star Luke Newtown (Colin Bridgerton) chimes in, "I'll text my mom!"

We bet the whole family is absolutely swooning at the news.