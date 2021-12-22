Chris Lane Teases Big, Big Plans for His First Christmas as a Dad

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Chris Lane doesn't know about you, but the holidays sure can be a busy time.

In just a matter of weeks, the country singer has released a new song called "Stop Coming Over," prepared to kick off a massive 2022 tour and created some winter magic with his 6-month-old son Dutton.

So how is the new dad feeling just days before Christmas?

"I can honestly say that I've never been more exhausted in my life but I never had better times either," Chris exclusively shared with E! News. "I didn't plan on having children, getting married, none of that stuff. For me, to end up getting married and have a baby and a completely different life than I saw for myself, I honestly feel so lucky because it's something that I didn't want but I would have had no clue on what I was missing out on."

The songwriter added, "We're going to be in Portland, Ore., for Christmas visiting Lauren's family. It's going to be special to share our first one with Dutton."