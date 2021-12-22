The Bachelorette's Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's Wedding Might Be Here Sooner Than You Think

E!: How did overcoming struggles throughout the season make you guys stronger? How did you feel about the public response to your early relationship hurdles?

NO: A lot of communication and talking through a lot of stuff, venting to each other [helped] for sure. And that kind of just makes everything so much easier, right? Like, we're a team right? So we're teammates, we've got to lean on each other. So that made everything so much easier to kind of navigate because a lot of this is definitely new for both of us, a lot of it is really new for me since I kind of got thrown into this whole… just life, I guess? But just working on everything together makes it a lot easier.

MY: I think with how this whole entire experience plays out on-screen, it's tricky because you don't always know how it's going to translate. You don't always know how it's going to be received. For me, as Nayte and I were working through these conversations, and as Nayte and my mom were working through those conversations, it was never questioning or uncertain of his character, or the quality of person. I think that's something that could potentially get lost in translation—where it was more knowing that Nayte is just starting to open up in his relationship with me and it's taking him longer, which is funny because longer in this sense is like, what, two weeks? You know, Right? Like, man. Typically, in a real relationship you don't open up this fast, even if you are incredibly vulnerable. And so I saw that, I knew that and that's something that him and I definitely worked through. But yeah, it was just it was never a question of character. It was just more of really challenging him to think about where his emotions are at what he wants from this.