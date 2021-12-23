Cozy Loungewear for Your Post-Christmas Food Coma

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Although you're probably prepping for Christmas Eve and day, let's not forget about setting yourself up for some much needed R&R following Santa's big day.

If you're lucky, you might have time off from work and school, which we hope you'll spend catching up on sleep, binge-watching your favorite shows and shopping post-holiday sales. Whether you plan on not leaving the couch or traveling somewhere chilly, we have some ideas on how to keep cozy.

Below, we rounded up 16 loungewear pieces that will help you chill out in complete comfort and style. And of course, most of these styles include elastic to accommodate snacking on leftovers from your holiday celebrations!