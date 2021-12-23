Exclusive

Biggest Celebrity Photos of 2021
Cozy Loungewear for Your Post-Christmas Food Coma

No need to put down those sprinkled cookies, just buy some oversized sweatpants and hoodies!

Although you're probably prepping for Christmas Eve and day, let's not forget about setting yourself up for some much needed R&R following Santa's big day.

If you're lucky, you might have time off from work and school, which we hope you'll spend catching up on sleep, binge-watching your favorite shows and shopping post-holiday sales. Whether you plan on not leaving the couch or traveling somewhere chilly, we have some ideas on how to keep cozy.

Below, we rounded up 16 loungewear pieces that will help you chill out in complete comfort and style. And of course, most of these styles include elastic to accommodate snacking on leftovers from your holiday celebrations!

Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Won't Look Last Minute

AUTOMET Lounge Sets for Women

With 11 versatile colors to choose from, you might as well buy one for every day of the week!

$37
Amazon

Sophia Lace-Up Hoodie

Is this not the cutest hoodie you've ever seen?! While it's perfect for rocking at home, you can also wear it on your post-holiday errands if you choose to venture outside. We love the lace-up neckline and satin drawcord tassel details!

$115
$35
Something Navy
$95
$29
Something Navy

Eurivicy Women's Solid 2-Piece Sweatsuit Set

This set has us all starry-eyed! You know it's comfy AF when it has over 2,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

$27-$39
Amazon

Artwork Program Universal Hoodie

Looking for something super comfortable yet Instagrammable? Treat yourself to a Madhappy hoodie—they put all other sweatshirts to shame and are worth every penny. On most days, you'll find us in their hoodies and sweatpants regardless of how hot or cold it is outside. 

$155
Madhappy

ZESICA Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts

You can't go wrong with a waffle knit set! There's something about the fabric that just feels like home.

$40
Amazon

Women's Lilac+London Pajama Cami & Pajama Shorts Set

Go from the bed to the kitchen to the couch and back to bed in style thanks to this cami and short set!

$36
Amazon

Skims Cozy Knit Hooded Lounge Jumpsuit

For the days you just can't deal, we recommend this cozy jumpsuit from Skims! Plus, it has a hood, so you can block out everyone who is trying to disrupt your Netflix session.

$128
Nordstrom
$128
SKIMS

Fixmatti Women 2-Piece Knitted Outfit

We love a loungewear set that is acceptable to rock outside of the house—and this is a prime example. The high neck long sleeve sweater and wide-leg pants make for a chic combination whether you pair them with slippers or heels.

$39
Amazon

Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

We've been living in these bamboo lounge pants from Cozy Earth! Pair them with the matching long-sleeved top and you've got yourself the coziest, softest set ever. 

$14
$109
Cozy Earth

Womens Oversized Pajama Dress

Help yourself to an extra serving of potatoes or pie and don't feel a smidge bad about it because you can throw on this oversized pajama dress when your guests leave. The best part? It has pockets!

$16-$30
Amazon

Washable Silk Checkered Jacquard Set

The luxe checkered print on this set is everything! Besides the chic design, we love how the silk fabric is naturally thermoregulating to help you stay comfortable all day long.

$188
Lunya

The Drop Women's Renee Washed Fleece Slouchy Hoodie

Available in six everyday hues, this hoodie paired with the matching sweatpants will have you embodying the 'do not disturb' lifestyle.

$17-$45
Amazon

VamJump Womens 3-Piece Lounge Set

With over 20 colors to choose from, you might as well get everyone in your household one of these cozy sets.

$47
Amazon

Jambys Navy/Pink Cozy Cloak

Ahem, Santa...we have a last-minute addition to our wishlist! Not only does this uber-comfortable cloak pack up into a case that can also function as a pillow, but it has a foot pocket to keep your toes toasty during your binge-watching sessions.

$98
Jambys

Haydn Joggers

Pair these velvet fleece joggers with the matching sweatshirt and some UGG slippers to up the cozy factor of your time at home.

$78
UGG

Long Hooded Fleece Bathrobe

Sometimes you just need a floor-length robe to get you through the days between Christmas and New Year's. 

$55
Amazon

Ready for more holiday must-haves? Check out these New Year's Eve dresses you won't believe are from Amazon!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

