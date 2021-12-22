The Challenge's Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett Expecting First Baby

Watch : 5 Funniest Challenges on "Celebrity Game Face" With Kevin Hart

It's going to be quite the challenge to beat this holiday present.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett announced on social media that they are expecting their first child in June 2022.

"We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive," Kam wrote on Instagram. "Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to surprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can't wait to meet our new edition to our fam."

In the announcement, both Kam and Leroy wore matching holiday pajamas while holding up pictures of a sonogram.

"Thank you God for this blessing, I'm beyond grateful," Leroy wrote. "His timing is always right. I can't wait to be a daddy."

As soon as the news was out, several co-stars from The Challenge including Jenna Compono, Johnny Bananas, Paulie Calafiore and Cory Wharton expressed their excitement online.