Love Finds a Way: Here Are All the Most Unexpected Celebrity Couples of 2021

When you're taking a break from your real-world concerns and living that online life, what's more fun than a little celebrity romance to root for? Or relentlessly analyze? Or resent? (We're not judging.)
In fact, following the love lives of the rich and famous can be quite heartening, serving to remind us that everyone has their ups and downs, you never know when you might get hit with the thunderbolt, that there's still love to be had after a painful breakup, or that Cabo will always be there for us.
But while it's easy to applaud a pairing that's as logical as peanut butter and jelly, or Tom Holland and Zendaya, there's also nothing like a couple coming out of nowhere to put some extra wind in the sails of our shipping game. And 2021 had more than its fair share of high-profile dating activity that had us wondering when and where and how, exactly, certain twosomes found each other.
Some couples quickly proved to be more suited than a first glance might indicate, eventually joining the ranks of the inevitable, while others remain flow-chart-necessitating mysteries. Some will be ringing in the new year betrothed, and some are already exes. And someone showed up on this list twice!
But what the most unexpected couples of the year ultimately prove, it's that this sort of chemistry can't be explained with simple equations:
So let this be a lesson: No matter where you're at on Jan. 1, you could easily be in an entirely different place—emotionally, spiritually, professionally and geographically—by Dec. 31.