Attention, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee: Here's What Mom Reese Witherspoon Wants This Holiday Season

This Christmas, Reese Witherspoon is in hot pursuit of one very simple gift: a perfect family portrait.

On The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Morning Show actress, Oscar winner and mother of daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, and sons Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9, was asked about her family's holiday traditions.

"You know, we're just doing the regular stuff. We're gonna be with my mom and hanging out with the whole family. Oh yeah, we dress up," Reese told host Drew Barrymore, adding, "Trying to get all the family members in one picture is really my goal for the year."

Drew, a mother of two daughters, agreed: "Why is it so hard to get the perfect screen saver? If you have children, it is like, it takes five years to get it."

"I mean, really!" Reese added.

Drew continued, "Someone has a weird face... the cropping doesn't work."

"All I want for Christmas is all my kids in one photo," Reese said. "Smiling. Hopefully, smiling."