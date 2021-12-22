Attention, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee: Here's What Mom Reese Witherspoon Wants This Holiday Season

This Christmas, Reese Witherspoon is in hot pursuit of one very simple gift: a perfect family portrait.
On The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Morning Show actress, Oscar winner and mother of daughter Ava Phillippe, 22, and sons Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9, was asked about her family's holiday traditions.
"You know, we're just doing the regular stuff. We're gonna be with my mom and hanging out with the whole family. Oh yeah, we dress up," Reese told host Drew Barrymore, adding, "Trying to get all the family members in one picture is really my goal for the year."
Drew, a mother of two daughters, agreed: "Why is it so hard to get the perfect screen saver? If you have children, it is like, it takes five years to get it."
"I mean, really!" Reese added.
Drew continued, "Someone has a weird face... the cropping doesn't work."
"All I want for Christmas is all my kids in one photo," Reese said. "Smiling. Hopefully, smiling."
On Christmas Day last year, Reese shared on Instagram photos herself with husband Jim Toth and all three children standing in front of a Christmas tree. She captioned the post, "Merry Christmas from our family to yours! *it only took about 1 hour, 2 bribes and 3 retakes to get all these people in one picture *a small Christmas miracle for MOM."
Reese also shared full family pics this past Thanksgiving and earlier this month, when Jim and the kids accompanied her to the premiere of her latest film, Sing 2.
On The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew also brought up Ava and Deacon's latest career endeavor: The two recently modeled for Beyoncé's new adidas x Ivy Park collection ad campaign.
"They got called to be in Beyoncé's new Ivy Park campaign and they got to go and work together," Reese said. "They had the best time. Beyoncé was so sweet to them, so nice. They got to be on set with her and her kids."
Reese added that Queen Bey is "just the loveliest, most creative human, too...Everything she does she touches with her artistry, her creativity and her activism. And they were just blown away." In fact, shared Reese about her kids, "They nearly passed out, they were so excited."