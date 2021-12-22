TikToker Bryce Hall Confronts Alleged "Stalker" Inside His House Before Man Is Arrested

In a statement shared to E! News on Dec. 22, the Los Angeles Police Department stated, "On December 21, at 2:45 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a ‘hot prowl' call, which is a possible burglary in progress, at a residence. The suspect went into the house, the victim saw him and confronted him and then called officers. Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. He was arrested for burglary." LAPD also confirmed the suspect's name is Joshua Shakill.

He remains in custody, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department booking sheet.